Uganda learnt the teams they will face at the 2022 African Nations Championship (CHAN) following the draws that were held on Saturday in Algeria.

The Cranes were placed in group B that has two time winners Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal and Ivory Coast.

The task for coach Milutin Sredojevic aka Micho will be to try and do better than the previous editions where the team has not gone beyond the group stage.

This is the sixth successive time that Uganda is featuring at the biennial tournament.

However, all the previous editions (2011,2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020) have ended in disappointment.

In the 15 games played at the final tournament, Uganda only accounts for a single win that came in 2014 when Yunus Ssentamu bagged a brace against Burkina Faso.

Full Draw