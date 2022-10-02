Result

UPDF 1-1 Express FC

Maroons 5-0 Busoga United

Allan Kayiwa’s goal was cancelled out by Farid Rashid strike as visitors Express FC drew 1-1 with hosts UPDF at Bombo Military Barracks Ground.

Following a goalless first half which James Odoch’s men dominated, debutant Kayiwa broke the deadlock in the 51st minute.

Rashid equalised in the 64th minute to earn the army side a point and extended their unbeaten home run against the Red Eagles that stretches back to 2016.

In Luzira, hosts Maroons beat hapless Busoga United 5-0.

The hosts took the lead on 12 minutes when Mpagi latched onto Fred Amaku’s cross from the right.

They doubled their advantage four minutes later, provider Amaku turning scorer with a chip that beat the visitors goalkeeper Sanon Mulabi.

The hosts were 3-0 up inside 27 minutes, Amaku with his second and Maroons third.

Busoga had a chance to pull one back when Mpagi fouled Bashamu Mugwa on 64 minutes, but Simon Tamale saved the resultant penalty by Derrick Basoga.

It is Maroons that instead got another goal on 71 minutes, Walusimbi slotting home after Nasasira’s effort was spilled back into play.

Provider Nasasira then turned into scorer, heading in Maroons fifth 12 minutes from full time for the hosts perfect day at office.