Result

KCCA 3-2 Wakiso Giants

KCCA got off to a flying start beating Wakiso Giants 3-2 in a closely contested affair at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo.

First half substitute Ashraf Mugume scored a double and Geoffrey Wasswa added another for the hosts while Ibrahim Kasule and Tom Masiko scored for the visitors.

The first half ended goalless but Ali Mwirusi was called on to save from Shariph Kimbowa shot while Congolese Tshisungu Kankonde rattled the cross bar.

Mugume who had come on for debutant Emmanuel Wasswa broke the deadlock connecting well with a Moses Waiswa headed ball five minutes after the break.

Wasswa doubled the lead with another close range finish off a corner in the 67th minute.

Kasule then halved the deficit in the 82nd minute finishing off a beautiful move with Aliro setting him up nicely in the box but Mugume replied immediately as his long range effort found the back of the net.

Substitute Tom Masiko set up a tense finish converting from the spot after Frank Ssebuufu, another substitute was fouled in the area in the 87th minute.

U-17 international who had a good game against experienced Muhammad Shaban and his partner Kankonde nearly snatched a point for the visitors but saw his header go just wide with Mwirusi stranded on his line.

Both teams play away in their outings with KCCA visiting Arua Hill on October 8 while Wakiso Giants will visit Maroons in Luzira two days later.

KCCA: Mwirusi (GK), Lukwago (Obenchan), Revita (C), Wasswa. G, Majwega, Mayanja, Waiswa (Usama), Wasswa. E (Mugume), Kankonde (Kayanja), Aheebwa (Okello), Shaban

Unused subs: Ochan B, Ssenoga

Wakiso Giants: Ssekagya (GK), Matsiko, Kaddu, Madoi, Kagogwe, Ssenfuka, Ssenyonjo © (Masiko 82’), Kasule, Ssematimba (Ssenyonga 82’), Kimbowa (Ssebuufu 60’) and Aliro

Unused subs: Yunus, Komakech, Arinda and Bukenya