Overview: The Street Child World Cup 2022 (5th to 15th October) in Doha city, Qatar will give the most vulnerable children across the globe the chance to represent their countries and tell the world, "I am somebody."

2022 Street Child World Cup

5 th – 15 th October

– 15 October Doha city, Qatar

Youth Sport Uganda (YSU), a sport for development organization will represent Uganda at the 2022 Street Child World Cup in Doha city (5th – 15th October).

YSU works with refugee and host community youth in the disadvantaged communities of Uganda and uses sport as a vehicle for change.

A team of 10 boys ages 15–18 years from disadvantaged backgrounds, including 4 refugees and 6 Internally Displace Persons (IDPs) from Northern Uganda, who all reside in the various slums of Kampala will make the trip.

Youth Sport Uganda children after a training session

The Street Child World Cup, a FIFA World Cup side event, is an initiative of Street Child United and will be delivered in partnership with the Qatar Foundation.

This year’s edition will be the fourth, following successes in South Africa (2010), Brazil (2014), and Russia (2018).

The event will bring together street-connected young people from across the world together to take part in a football tournament, a festival of arts, and advocate for their rights and protection through a child-focused Congress and General Assembly.

Youth Sport Uganda training session

Youth Sport Uganda (YSU) children in training

Youth Sport Uganda training

The Street Child World Cup 2022 will give the most vulnerable children across the globe the chance to represent their countries and tell the world, “I am somebody.”

Team Uganda will advocate for the right to education as it has been documented that most refugees and vulnerable children in Uganda face challenges in attending mainstream education.

The vigorous training drills for the Youth Sport Uganda children

Youth Sport Uganda children stretching after a training session

Youth Sport Uganda Children after a training session

Sponsors & Partners:

The team received support from United Nations High Commission For Refugees (UNHCR) and JIBU Water.

According to Mercy Lanyero, the official flag off ceremony is slated for Wednesday 5th October, 2022 at the Lugogo Hockey ground, Lugogo in Kampala city.

Youth Sport Uganda Training during a game situation drill