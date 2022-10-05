Former Uganda Cranes defender Godfrey ‘Wazza’ Walusimbi has announced his retirement from football.
The left back who started his career at SC Villa in early 2000s made the revelation in a statement on Wednesday October 5.
“I have resolved to officially retire from professional football. I am extremely grateful for the experience, relationship and exposure the game brought to me,” read part of the statement.
“My walk of life has been made possible by many other factors and people behind the scene, so that I reach my self-actualization as a professional footballer.”
“I confidently confirm that now I transit into football management and I am determined to approach it in the same way I did as a player.”
Besides SC Villa where he came through the youth ranks, Walusimbi played for Bunamwaya (now Vipers), Don Bosco in DR Congo, Gor Mahia (Kenya) Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa and Vllaznia in Albania.
He retires as the most capped Uganda Cranes player with 105 caps and scored three goals.
He made his debut against Angola in 2010 and played at two Afcon finals in 2017 and 2019.
Wazza as famously known among the football fraternity is one of the 605 players worldwide that have played 100+ games for their respective national teams.