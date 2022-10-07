Uganda U17 Boys’ Football National Team confirmed their place in the semifinals of the Qualifiers for next year’s U17 Africa Cup of Nations after dispatching South Sudan on Thursday.

At the ongoing CECAFA Zonal Championship in Ethiopia that serves as Qualifiers for next year’s U17 AFCON tournament, Uganda saw off neighbours South Sudan to earn their second win in as many games.

In the game played at Abebe Bikila Stadium, the Cubs won 4-1 thus securing a berth into the last four.

Arafat Nkoola led the way for Uganda by bagging a brace while Abubakali Walusimbi and Patrick Ssembuusi scored a goal apiece.

Considering groups have three teams, Uganda therefore finished their business at this stage and now awaits for the semifinal opponent from Group A.

The loser between Somalia and Tanzania will face Uganda at the next stage.

The aforementioned teams won their opening games, both defeating hosts Ethiopia and will face off on Sunday to determine who tops group A.

The two teams that will reach the final earn slots to represent the region at the final tournament.