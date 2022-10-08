2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Ladies Golf Open:

Overall Winner:

Martha Babirye (Uganda Golf Club) – 75, 80, 78 (233)

Second:

Meron Kyomugisha (Palm Valley Country & Golf Club) – 82, 82, 74 (238)

Martha Babirye is the winner of the 2022 Tusker Malt Lager Uganda Ladies Golf Open championship.

Babirye won at the Par-72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course on Saturday, October 8, 2022 with a gross score of 233 in 54 holes.

This is now Babirye’s third title after two back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020 at Serena and Uganda Golf Club respectively.

The Uganda Golf Club member led throughout the opening rounds of the 54 holes action whose lead sponsor is Uganda Breweries Limited through the Tusker Malt Lager brand.

She opened up with a 4-shot lead after the opening round 3-over 75 gross score on Thursday.

During day two, she faded with an 8-over 80 gross score that lowered her lead to 1-shot as the closest challenger Peace Kabasweka played catch-up with 5-over 77 during round 2.

During the final round, she improved with 6-over 78 to amass a total of 233 gross.

“I am happy for the victory, my third overall. I thank my caddie and my sponsors including madam Dorren Mwesigye. I was composed to play well, especially on the third day,” Babirye noted.

Meron Komugisha | Credit: John Bataundde

Meron Kyomugisha recorded the best score in the final round, a par score (72) to claim second place having earlier played 10-over 82 in the opening two rounds.

The focus will now turn to the Seniors Open Championship at the same facility on Friday, 15th October before they close on the subsequent day.

Ladies: