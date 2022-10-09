Overview: Since 2004 when the championship was restored, the Masaza Cup has produced raw talents onto the market with several players exposed from scratch to attain jobs in clubs (FUFA Big League, Uganda Premier League and elsewhere) as well as the national team.

2022 Buganda Masaza Cup (Football):

Semi-finals (1st Legs):

Buddu 1-0 Bulemeezi

Bulemeezi Ssingo 3-3 Busiro

The first semi-final legs of the 2022 Buganda Masaza Cup football tournament were played on Sunday, October 9 in Masaka city and Mityana.

Defending champions Buddu won the opener, 1-0 against visiting Bulemeezi at the Masaka Recreational Stadium in Masaka city.

Lethal forward Bruno Bunyaga scored the all-important goal.

The return leg will be played at the Kosovo playground in Kasana, Luweero.

Buddu now looks forward the return leg away in Luweero

Meanwhile, Ssingo and Busiro played to a six goal stalemate at the Mityana ssaza ground.

Joseph Ssewali scored a brace for the hosts (Ssingo) and captain Amuli Mukasaa added the other.

Busiro’s goals came from Alex Mandela and a brace by Akram Muzanyi.

Ssewali gave Ssingo the early lead on 12 minutes. Muzanyi levelled the matters 10 minutes later.

Busiro took command of the game on the half hour mark through another Muzanyi goal but Mukasa equalized six minutes later as the first half ended 2-all.

Ssewali restored Ssingo’s lead in the 64th minute before Mandela made amends with 14 minutes to play.

The return legs will be played on Sunday, 16th October 2022 (kick off at 3 PM).

Bulemeezi will host Buddu in Luweero as Busiro shall entertain Ssingo at the Sentema playground.

Since 2004 when the championship was restored, the Masaza Cup has produced raw talents onto the market with several players exposed from scratch to attain jobs in clubs (FUFA Big League, Uganda Premier League and elsewhere) as well as the national team.

Players as Yasser Mugerwa, Joseph Benson Ochaya, Robert Odongkara (goalkeeper), Hamis “Diego” Kizza, Farouk Miya, Brian “Ziggi” Bwete (goalkeeper), Ivan Bukenya, Mikidadi Ssenyonga, Farouk Yawe Ssebanja (goalkeeper), Sula “Malouda” Matovu and many others have played this tournament.

This championship is exclusively sponsored by Airtel Uganda, Centenary Bank, UNAIDS, BBS Telefaina and Cbs radio.

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners: