Overview: Joseph Ssewali scored a brace for the hosts (Ssingo) and captain Amuli Mukasaa added the other. Busiro’s goals came from Alex Mandela and a brace by Akram Muzanyi.

2022 Buganda Masaza Cup (Football):

Semi-finals (1st Leg Results):

Ssingo 3-3 Busiro

Busiro Buddu 1-0 Bulemeezi

Fans who graced the first semi-final leg for the 2022 Buganda Masaza Cup between Ssingo and Busiro at Mityana Ssaza ground on Sunday, October 9 witnessed a mouth-watering clash.

A total of six goals were scored in this very match as the two sides settled for a stalemate prior to the return leg at the Ssentema playground next Sunday.

Joseph Ssewali scored a brace for the hosts (Ssingo) and captain Amuli Mukasaa added the other.

Busiro’s goals came from Alex Mandela and a brace by Akram Muzanyi.

Ssewali gave Ssingo the early lead on 12 minutes. Muzanyi levelled the matters 10 minutes later.

Busiro took command of the game on the half hour mark through another Muzanyi goal but Mukasa equalized six minutes later as the first half ended 2-all.

Ssewali restored Ssingo’s lead in the 64th minute before Mandela made amends with 14 minutes to play.

Busiro is coached by Simon Peter Mugerwa (head coach) and Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza whilst Ssingo has Simon “Dunga” Ddungu (head coach), deputized by Emmy Kisaakye.

Meanwhile, defending champions Buddu won the opener, 1-0 against visiting Bulemeezi at the Masaka Recreational Stadium in Masaka city.

Clinical forward Bruno Bunyaga maintained his goal scoring prowess with the lone goal.

Buddu under Ibrahim Kirya and Andrew Ssali eye their successful final slot having defeated Buwekula 2-0 in last year’s final at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Bulemeezi is coached by Ronald Ssali.

The return legs will be played on Sunday, 16th October 2022 (kick off at 3 PM).

Bulemeezi will host Buddu in Luweero at the Kosovo playgroundas Busiro shall entertain Ssingo at the Sentema playground.

This championship is exclusively sponsored by Airtel Uganda, Centenary Bank, UNAIDS, BBS Telefaina and Cbs radio.

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners: