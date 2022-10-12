Overview: The Golola Vs Fungu fight night will be dubbed as the "Revival match " under the theme; "Reviving the youth from drug abuse and domestic violence through community collective development, social responsibility and development through sports”

The Revival Match (26th December 2022):

Main Fight: Moses “Of Uganda” Golola Vs Hamza “General” Fungu

Moses “Of Uganda” Golola Vs Hamza “General” Fungu Challenge Fight (K1 Style)

At Akamwesi Gardens, Kyebando Road – Gayaza Road

Entry Tags: 10,000/= (Ordinary), 20,000/= (VIP) & 1,000,000 (Table) – VVIP

10,000/= (Ordinary), 20,000/= (VIP) & 1,000,000 (Table) – VVIP Theme: “Reviving the youth from drug abuse and domestic violence through community collective development, social responsibility and development through sports”

Uganda’s prized kick boxer Moses “Of Uganda” Golola has never been short of sparkling action, drama-cum-comedy and vibrancy.

Now at the apex of his kickboxing and boxing career, Golola is now strategizing a well retirement plan.

Part of the plan is the establishment of the Golola Talent Academy, coaching sessions to youngsters, luring more endorsement partnerships and a couple of exhibition fights to sign off in style.

In the next two months, Golola has set up two high profile fights; the first on 19th November 2022 against South Sudanese James Majok in a charity fundraiser to construct a national Olympic center (city).

The other epic duel on boxing day, 26th December 2022 against Hamza “General” Fungu.

Golola brags during the fight launch at Akamwesi Gardens in Kyebando, Gayaza road

The official launch of this fight dubbed as the “The Revival match” was held in the compound of “Me and You” Health Club at the Akamwesi Gardens in Kyebando, Gayaza on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

Golola, in his typical comical style punched up one of the officials as he dared to bring down Fungu.

“We signed a challenge fight to battle against Hamza Fungu. Who is this Fungu? I am planning for retirement and I will do it in style. I am like a remounting snake. I am strong and good enough to win the bout. I am paid overtime” Golola bragged.

Golola (left) speaks as he warns Hamza Fungu during the fight launch at Akamwesi Gardens

Although he has not played competitively in five years, Fungu replied with a firm voice.

“You are full of words, good at talking and bragging just. I will hit you hard and break your leg” Fungu fumed back.

Pastor Patrick Mugambagye flanked by another pastor Enock Nabasa are the fight promoters.

Pastor Patrick Mugwmbagye (third from left) with the other officials during the fight launch. Hamza Fungu is on extreme right

Mugambagye is the senior pastor at Jerusalem Healing Ministries in Kisaasi and the proprietor of Me and You Gym & Sauna as well as the nearby astro-football turf ground.

He called upon the fans to turn up in big numbers for the fight.

“I call upon all the people to come and grace this fight. This is the revival fight and who knows we shall get salvation that day” Pastor Mugambagye who eyes the Kawempe South seat in the national parliament remarked.

Hamza “General” Fungu (extreme right) during the launch

There will be five rounds of three minutes each, K1 style.

On that day, there are planned undercard kick boxing bouts, combat fights and the finals of the Uganda Boxing Champions League.

The theme for the day is “Reviving the youth from drug abuse and domestic violence through community collective development, social responsibility and development through sports”