The British High Commission in Uganda hosted the touring Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) together with the local cricket fraternity that included players from the Cricket Cranes and Victoria Pearls.

The reception was held at the residence of the High Commissioner on Kyadondo Road, the Minister of State for Sports Hon Peter Ogwang was the Guest of Honor. The evening was also graced by the President of the Uganda Olympic Committee Dr. Don Rukare, the Sri Lanka High Commissioner to Uganda Velupillai Kananathan, and other invited guests.

The Deputy High Commissioner Louise Ellis was delighted to host the visiting MCC and Cricket Fraternity and she received an Uganda Cricket jersey from the Victoria Pearls.

We are delighted to host the MCC, Cricket Cranes and Victoria Pearls, I have heard that the visitors have enjoyed their stay both on and off the field especially when they visited the cricket communities in Jinja and Kamengo. I hope that they take back great stories about their visit to Uganda and we hope that they will be back very soon. Her Excellency Louise Ellis Deputy High Commissioner

HE Louise Ellis and UCA representatives Susan Luswata, Consy Aweko

The Minister of State for Sports Hon Peter Ogwang who is also a big fan of the English Poms (nickname of the England Cricket Team) was thrilled to be part of the event.

I am glad to be here to celebrate the evening with our visitors and the African Champions the Cricket Cranes. We have a luncheon with the President tomorrow where the Cricket Cranes have been invited and whenever the MCC visits again we shall try to make sure we visit the President together. Cricket is has been doing well and we hope that partnerships like these can help the association grow further. Hon Peter Ogwang Minister of State of Sports.

The reception was a great mix and mingling for the visitors and local cricket fraternity, especially for the local cricket fraternity who could also have a lot of these opportunities to develop the game further.