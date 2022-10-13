Friday October 14, 2022

Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku 4pm

Rivals SC Villa and Express lock horns at the shared Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku targeting not only maximum points but bragging rights.

The Jogoos will be the day’s hosts but the visitors will be more familiar with the pitch.

Amir Kakomo shields the ball from Express opponent. Kakomo scored in the shoot-out as SC Villa ejected Express 4-3 at Wankulukuku.

Both teams have started fairly well and are tied on four points after Villa beat Gaddafi 2-0 and drew goalless with Onduparaka while Express beat URA 1-0 and settled for a 1-1 draw with UPDF.

Coincidently, either team’s victory has come at Wankulukuku and the draw at Bombo.

Jackson Magera

Nelly Magera (SC Villa Coach): “It is a very big game against a long-time rival but we have prepared well to overcome such fixture. We didn’t score in the last game which explains problems in as far as the offensive side is concerned but we have been working on the area and we hope to get all points.”

James Odoch | Credit: John Batanudde

James Odoch (Express FC Coach): “SC Villa is hosting us yes however we have the aura of Wankulukuku and it feels like home already and we are prepared. SC Villa is our traditional rival however we have a good record against them of recent and we are looking forward to keep it this way.”

Team News

SC Villa: Rogers Kiwanuka remains out injured and so is Meddie Kibirige who is with the Sand Cranes.

Kenneth Ssemakula (centre) could be available for Villa

Umar Lutalo and Tabu Oryem are available for selection and centre back Kenneth Ssemakula could make his first appearance for the club this season.

Arthur Kiggundu

Express FC: Arthur Kiggundu won’t be available for selection after sustaining a knee injury in the previous fixture against URA FC. Midfielders Abubaker Kasule and Yusuf Ssozi are still in the sick bay as teenage goal Keeper David Lukwago is still out recovering. The rest of the squad is available for selection.

Head to Head

There have been 20 league meetings since 2012. SC Villa won 9, Express FC 6 and 5 draws

However, SC Villa’s last win against the Red Eagles came in January 2020

Until 2021, SC Villa won six consecutive home games against Express between 2014 and 2020.

Express are unbeaten against the Jogoos in the last four outings winning twice and drawing as many.