Overview: With three UMEA solidarity football championship titles to their name as well as a semifinal finish during the 2008 Copa tournament in Jinja, Kasawo S.S, which is located at Kigayaza has something to boost and be proud of.

New Kasawo Secondary School head coach Meddie Nyanzi has vowed to vehemently repay the faith vested unto him by the institution management.

For starters, Nyanzi was given the head coach role for a period of three years during an event held at the school premises.

Kasawo SS head teacher Hajji Hussein Kizira has a lot of hope in Nyanzi and his backroom staff.

Kasawo SS head teacher Hajji Hussein Kizira presents one of their trophies to football coach Meddie Nyanzi

“We had a task of appointing the best coach. One who will restore the sporting glory days of Kasawo Secondary School. We zeroed on Meddie Nyanzi alongside his team. We believe that he has the expertise and experience to progress in football” Kizira remarked as he handed over a ball and branded jersey to Nyanzi.

Nyanzi, a CAF “C” licensed tactician who is also the head coach of Bugema University in the Pepsi University Football League.

Hajji Hussein Kizira handshakes with Meddie Nyanzi

He was full of praise for the school management for the trust to take over the job.

“I want to thank the school management of Kasawo Secondary School for the trust they have in handling the school football team” he stated.

“I want to rebuild and restore the sporting glory days of Kasawo SS” he added.

Kasawo SS family

Some of the current footballers at Kasawo SS

Nyanzi is already assured of 30 bursary slots that will help him establish a competitive team that will play in the 2023 UMEA games as well as national USSSA games.

In the same vein, Kasawo Secondary School confirmed a cordial partnership with Bugema University that will witness the students who complete S6 with good grades continue with university studies at Bugema as they play football as well.

Back in the days, Kasawo SS was a proven giant and a regular competitor at Uganda’s main schools’ football championship, Copa Coca cola.

With three UMEA solidarity football championship titles to their name as well as a semifinal finish during the 2008 Copa tournament in Jinja, Kasawo S.S, which is located at Kigayaza has something to boost and be proud of.

The very last sporting success was the 2017 football title won in Mbarara at the Kakyeka stadium after a tense 4-3 penalty shoot-out over Bulo Parents following a one all draw in normal time.

Robert Ssentongo (left) in action (Photo: John Batanudde)

Players as Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Robert Ssentongo, Julius Poloto, Hamis “Diego” Kiiza, Baba Kizito, Owen Kasule, Jamil Malyamungu, Robert Kimuli and retired goalkeeper Laurian Lubulwa (now a sports journalist with Bukedde Television), among others have all played at Kasawo S.S.

The school has also produced other outstanding personalities in administration, media (as Fred Katende Malibu) and other dockets of sports as refereeing.

Football journalist Fred Katende Malibu (left) is one of the former old students at Kasawo S.S Credit: KAWOWO SPORTS