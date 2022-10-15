Overview: In one of the must watch groups; Uganda Golf Union president Moses Matsiko will tee off in the same group as John Basabose, next media CEO Kin Karisa and Abdul Kato Sebbaale.

Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Seniors Open 2022

Day 2: Saturday, October 15

Saturday, October 15 Venue: Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa Course, Kigo

The second and final day of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Seniors Open will happen on Saturday, October 15 at the par -72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course in Kigo, Wakiso district.

The 48 senior golfers in the main group will all be in action, joined by another 111 golfers in the subsidiary section (both men and ladies).

Juma Mebs celebrates with a ball raised in his right hand (Credit: Don Mugabi)

In one of the must-watch groups; Uganda Golf Union president Moses Matsiko will tee off in the same group as John Basabose, Next Media CEO Kin Karisa, and Abdul Kato Sebbaale.

Other golfers in the subsidiary section include Joseph Adrapi, Richard Oloka, Jimmy Adiga, Paul Nsereko, Michael Tumusiime, David Odiama, Fred Magala, William Mpungu, Robert Mabano, Sarah Nduhukire Mark Mayen, Walter Tukahiirwa, Charles Ruundo, Don Gorman, Huan Chung Liang, and others.

Meanwhile, the main category of seniors complete the final 18 holes on the same day.

Kenyan golfer John Muchiri, a member of Entebbe Club, shot 2-over par 74 during the opening round played on Friday.

John Muchiri

He is four strokes ahead of the second-placed duo of Alex Coutinho and John Katto (scored 6-over 78 apiece).

Former state minister of Karamoja affairs as well as Works and Transport John Byabagambi and Sam Zaramba chase the leader for 12 shots.

Engineer John Byabagambi ready to drive off on the par 4-hole 3 during he opening round of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Seniors open (Credit: Don Mugabi)

Ladies

Edrae Kagombe, the lady captain at Mbarara Golf club with +21 (93 gross) is the outstanding lady golfer after 18 holes.

Jinja club’s Catherine Pavie is the second lady on the leaderboard with 98 gross (+26).

George Magombe from Mbale Golf Club the oldest golfer at the seniors championship alongside his caddie Meron Kyomugisha (Credit: Don Mugabi)

Tusker Malt is the lead sponsor of the open series that also has Ladies, Amateurs, Seniors, and Professionals.