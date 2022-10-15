Overview: John Muchiri, a Kenyan national and an Engineer by training needed a one stroke victory to shred off stiff competition from former Works and Transport-cum-Karamoja Affairs state minister Eng. John Byabagambi.

Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open seniors 2022:

Winner: John Muchiri (Entebbe Club) -74, 83 (157)

John Muchiri (Entebbe Club) -74, 83 (157) Runners up: John Byabagambi (Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa) – 82, 76 (158)

Ladies:

Winner: Edrae Kagombe (Uganda Golf Club) – 93, 98 (191)

Edrae Kagombe (Uganda Golf Club) – 93, 98 (191) Runners up: Jenina Nasimolo (Uganda Golf Club) – 102, 100 (202)

For the second successive time, handicap four golfer John Muchiri returned to the podium as a champion in the Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open seniors championship.

First, Muchiri was the overall senior played during the 2021 edition at his Entebbe home course.

12 months later, he managed to defend the title at the Lake Victoria Golf Resort and spa course in Kigo.

The Kenyan national, an Engineer by training needed a one stroke victory to shred off stiff competition from former Works and Transport-cum-Karamoja Affairs state minister Eng. John Byabagambi.

John Muchiri negotiates from the sand bunker

Muchiri posted a total gross of 157 in total rounds played over 36 holes.

He led the opening day with 2-over 74 (to lead by 4 shots) but faded to 11-over 83 during the subsequent round.

“I feel good to have defended my senior’s title at the Tusker Malt Uganda Open. I am very happy. The competition was very tough” he sighed at the 18th green after a bogy putt on the par-4-hole number 18.

In total, Muchiri had 5 birdies; three on day one on holes 8, 13 and 17 as well as holes 3 and 14 during the second day.

See more Entebbe Golf Club member John Muchiri sinks his final putt to win the 2022 @tuskermaltug Seniors Open. ⛳🏆#KawowoUpdates #TuskerMaltUgOpen @tuskermaltug pic.twitter.com/LOpiGApaQA — Kawowo Sports (@kawowosports) October 15, 2022

Byabagambi, a member of Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa started with 10-over 82 on day one and improved to 4-over 76 for a total of 158 in two rounds.

After a triple boggy on hole 2, Byabagambi bettered with two birdies on holes 5 and 8 with an eye catching eagle on par 5 hole 13. He had only par scores for the other holes on the back nine.

Dr Alex Coutinho of Uganda Golf Club came third with 161 gross.

Eng John Byabagambi was runners up (Credit: Don Mugabi)

Ladies:

Edrae Kagombe (Uganda Golf Club) scored 93 and 98 for a total gross of 191 to win the ladies trophy.

“I opened very well and this gave me the advantage to finish strongly on day two. I thank the senior golfers, Uganda Golf Union, Tusker Malt and all the other sponsors for the organization” Kagombe revealed.

Kagombe was winner ahead of another Uganda Golf Club member Jenina Nasimolo who scored 102 and 100 (202).

Focus turns to the main open (amateurs) next week that tees off on Wednesday, 19th to 22nd October 2022.

Senior golfers shelter themselves from the rain drizzles during the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open seniors championship at Kigo (Credit: Don Mugabi)

Tusker Malt is the lead sponsor of the open series that also had ladies earlier on won by Martha Babirye.

The professionals will climax the series between 26th and 29th October 2022.

The other sponsors and partners are Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, absa, NBS Sport, Pepsi, CASE Medicare, HK Properties and Motorola.