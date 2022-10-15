JKL Lady Dolphins 67-75 UCU Lady Canons (Lady Canons win series 4-3)

What looked like a mountain so high and too difficult to climb a week ago has been made look like a plateau by UCU Lady Canons.

The Lady Canons who were 3-1 down going into Game 5 last Friday are champions and they have done it by dominating every game since, especially in the second half.

Unlike the previous two games where the university side started slow, the Lady Canons started Game 7 like a house on fire running the floor and playing a swarming defense that gave nothing to the Lady Dolphins.

Millicent Otieno started the winner-take-all game where she left off on Sunday during Game 6, hitting 3s and attacking the basket.

The MVP Rose Akon then took over as she found no match in Taudenciah Oluoch as she easily glided to the basket from the top of the mountain. Akon and Otieno combined for 27 of UCU’s 44 in the opening half.

All the Dolphins did in the second half was damage control and put on a comeback in the fourth quarter. They came to within 11 points (53-64) with just under 7 minutes to play forcing Nick Natuhereza into a time-out that was followed by Oluoch going to the line hitting one throw.

However, it was too little too late as Otieno who poured in a season-high 28 points hit a couple of treys and Akon (22 points) drove to the hole as Lady Canons did enough to finish the job to reclaim their crown, the 8th in its history.