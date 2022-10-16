Overview: During the closing round, Edrae Kagombe had total of 26-over par 98 with a birdie on par-4 hole 1 as well as a single par score on the par-4 hole 16.

Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open seniors 2022:

Overall Winners:

Ladies: Edrae Kagombe (Uganda Golf Club) – 93, 98 (191)

Edrae Kagombe (Uganda Golf Club) – 93, 98 (191) Men: John Muchiri (Entebbe Club) -74, 83 (157)

Edrae Kagombe won the ladies’ senior trophy during the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open (seniors’ category) at the par 72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course, Kigo on Saturday, 15th October.

Kagombe scored a total of 191 gross in two rounds where 36 holes were played over Friday and the subsequent day.

“I am humbled for this victory. I opened quite well on day one and somehow did not do well in the second round but I am happy for the victory” she told the media moments after the final putt on the par-4 hole 18 where she had a boggy score.

L-R: Edrae Kagombe, Mark Ethan Kamanyire (Uganda Breweries Limited oficial) with the men seniors’ winner John Muchiri [Credit: Don Mugabi]

On the opening day, she returned 21-over par 93 with only three par scores on holes 1, 7 and 11. The rest were bogies, double and triple bogies.

During the closing round, she had total of 26-over par 98 with a birdie on par-4 hole 1 as well as a single par score on the par-4 hole 16.

Uganda Golf Club’s Jenina Nasimolo was runners up with a total gross of 202 over 36 holes.

Nasimolo was two strokes better than Jinja club’s Catherine Pavie (204).

Dr Katty Kabenge followed closely with 206; scoring 105 on day 1 and winding up with 101 on day 2.

Meanwhile, Entebbe club’s John Muchiri successfully defended his senior’s men crown with a combined gross score of 157 (74 and 83).

Muchiri was a single stroke over Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa member John Byabagambi (158).

“I feel good to have defended my senior’s title at the Tusker Malt Uganda Open. I am very happy. The competition was very tough” he sighed at the 18th green after a bogy putt on the par-4-hole number 18.

Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open championship tournament director Jackson Were (extreme left) joins the overall seniors’ winners alongside UBL’s Mark Ethan Kamanyire (third from right) during the official trophy presentation ceremony [Credit: Don Mugabi]

In total, Muchiri had 5 birdies; three on day one on holes 8, 13 and 17 as well as holes 3 and 14 during the second day.

Dr Alex Coutinho of Uganda Golf Club came third with 161 gross.

Focus and attention swiftly turns to the main open (amateurs) next week that tees off on Wednesday, 19th to 22nd October 2022.

Tusker Malt is the lead sponsor of the open series that also had ladies earlier on won by Martha Babirye.

The professionals will climax the series between 26th and 29th October 2022.

The other sponsors and partners are Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, absa, NBS Sport, Pepsi, CASE Medicare, HK Properties and Motorola.