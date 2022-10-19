Overview: John Paul Basabose's Hole-in-one was achieved on the par-3-hole number 15, flying the Taylor made ball over 151 yards with a ping (S60) wedge to sink into the pin at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa.

2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Amateurs Golf Open:

Day 1 Winner:

Andrew Ssekibejja (Lake Victoria Golf Resort & Spa) – 71 Gross

The hole-in-one shot is one of the most eagerly moments in the sport of golf.

The shot often arrives unexpected but in style, usually on par 3 and 4 holes.

They remain eye-catching and memorable in a life time of a golfer and those present.

John Paul Basabose, a gross player with handicap 1 in Uganda reveled in the hole-in-one moment during the opening round of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Amateurs’ Golf Open championship at the par-72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and spa course on Wednesday, October 19.

The feat was achieved on the par-3-hole number 15, flying the Taylor made ball over 151 yards with a ping (S60) wedge to sink into the pin.

John Paul Basabose picks the ball from the pin after the hole in one shot | Credit: John Batanudde

This memorable moment was witnessed first-hand by playing mates; Joseph Cwinya-ai and Frank Mugisa as well as some members of the media.

“I feel happy for the achievement. It is not a mean feat to achieve.” He told Kawowo Sports at the club house after his round of golf that witnessed him play 4-over 76 in 18 holes.

On the chances to perform well and possibly win the open; Basabose replied;

“I am going to give it all my best. No more jokes”.

John Paul Basabose swings | Credit: John Batanudde

Basabose tees-off round two on Thursday, 20th October at 11:10 AM in the same group as Cwinya-ai and Mugisa.

He joins the hole-in-one family at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course; probably the first in the two amateur opens held here (2019 and 2022).

“We have had a couple of hole-in-one shots here (Serena). They are not so many” Theodore Van Rooyen disclosed.

John Paul Basabose after driving off | Credit: John Batanudde

Meanwhile, Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa artisan golfer Andrew Ssekibejja led day one with 1-under par 71 on his home course.

The handicap four golfer registered 4 birdies on par 4-hole 1, par hole 5, par 4 hole 15 and par 5 hole 17. There were 6 par scores on holes 2, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 with bogy scores on holes 3, 4 and 15.

“First of all, I am very happy for taking the lead. I have been working hard to make sure I get to the top. I know the course well since I train from here almost every day. I thank the management of Lake Victoria Golf Resort and Spa course for believing in me” he remarked after the opening round.

Andrew Ssekibejja negotiates from the bunker | Credit: John Batanudde

Ssekibejja is just one shot ahead of Entebbe club’s Michael Tumusiime who was level par on the day.

Edson Kabereebe (74), Rwandese golfer Felix Dusabe (75) and Mehta Golf Club’s Godfrey Nsubuga (75) are all in the top five.

Ibrahim Bagalana (77), Joseph Kasozi (78), Brian Mugabe (79), Allan Mugisha (79), Aaron Mugomola (80), Joseph Cwinya-ai (80), Ivan James Sekulima (80), Moses Baryamujura (81), Ronald Mugisha (81) and Robert Nyachoga (81) were all in the top 15.

Round two on Thursday will make 36 holes ahead of the third and fourth rounds on Friday and Saturday respectively.

Top 10 Leaderboard (Day 1):