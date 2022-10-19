Overview: Andrew Ssekibejja, handicap 4 golfer, is an artisan golfer at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course. He played 1-under par 71 during round one of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Amateur Golf Open.

2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Amateurs Golf Open

Day 1 Leader

Andrew Ssekibejja (Lake Victoria Golf Resort & Spa) – 71 Gross

Andrew Ssekibejja is the famous Day One leader at the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Amateur Golf Open championship.

The handicap 4 golfer, an artisan golfer at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, played 1-under par 71 at the home course on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

He scored 4 birdies on par 4-hole 1, par 4 hole 5, par 4 hole 15, and par 5 hole 17. There were 6 par scores on holes 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 with bogy scores on holes 3, 4, and 15.

Andrew Ssekibejja smiles after a successful putt | Credit: John Batanudde

Ssekibejja attributed the flawless round to composure, local knowledge of the course and the desire to pay back his masters at Serena.

“First of all, I am very happy for taking the lead. I have been working hard to make sure I get to the top. I know the course well since I train from here almost every day. I thank the management of Lake Victoria Golf Resort and Spa course for believing in me,” he remarked after the opening round.

Andrew Ssekibejja swings off during the opening round at the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Amateurs Golf Open at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course | Credit: Don Mugabi

Ssekibejja is just one shot ahead of Entebbe club’s Michael Tumusiime who was level par on the day.

Edson Kabereebe (74), Rwandese golfer Felix Dusabe (75), and Mehta Golf Club’s Godfrey Nsubuga (75) are all in the top five.

John Paul Basabose celebrates his hole-in-one feat on par 3 hole no.15 | Credit: John Batanudde

There was a hole-in-one shot from John Paul Basabose on the par-3 hole 15.

Overall, Basabose who had also played in the subsidiary cluster of the seniors’ open last weekend shot 4-over 76.

John Paul Basabose putts during the opening day of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Amateurs Open | Credit: Don Mugabi

Ibrahim Bagalana (77), Joseph Kasozi (78), Brian Mugabe (79), Allan Mugisha (79), Aaron Mugomola (80), Joseph Cwinya-ai (80), Ivan James Sekulima (80), Moses Baryamujura (81), Ronald Mugisha (81) and Robert Nyachoga (81) were all in the top 15 coming to the second round on Thursday, 20th October.

Defending champion Joseph Cwinya-ai and caddie Isaac Newton on the course | Credit: Don Mugabi

The defending champion Cwinya-ai is 9 strokes off the leader but believes he will play catch-up in the remaining 54 holes.

“I love to play when I am chasing. 9 strokes is not so far. Day one was not bad but I know I will improve in the remaining days,” the Equity Bank-sponsored Cwinya-ai revealed.

Day two will come on Thursday as the golfers complete 36 holes.

South African Nicholas Snyman reads the yardage on the course using the Distance Measuring Device (DMD) during day one | Credit: Don Mugabi

Meanwhile, the sponsors’ par 3 competition played over 6 holes was won by the Uganda Golf Union team.

Tusker Malt came second ahead of NBS Sport. Absa bank was rewarded as the best-dressed team.

Entebbe Club’s Marvin Kagoro is tied 66th with + 21 (93 gross) after the first 18 holes of action | Credit: Don Mugabi

Top 10 Leaderboard (Day 1):

1 – Andrew Ssekibejja – 71

2 – Michael Tumusiime – 72

3 – Edson Kabareebe – 74

T4 – Felix Dusabe – 75

Godfrey Nsubuga – 75

6 – John Paul Basabose – 76

7 – Ibrahim Bagalana – 77

8 – Joseph Kasozi – 78

T9 – Brian Mugabe – 79

Allan Mugisha – 79

T11 – Aaron Mugomola – 80

Joseph Cwinya-ai – 80

Ivan James Sekulima – 80

T14 – Moses Baryamujura – 81

Ronald Mugisha – 81

Robert Nyachoga – 81