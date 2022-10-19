Results

Express FC 1-1 Gaddafi

Two controversial goals settled the Express – Gaddafi rescheduled game with the two teams sharing spoils at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku.

Allan Kayiwa and Brian Kalumba scored in the first and second half for the hosts and visitors respectively.

Kayiwa tapped home from close range after Joseph Dhata’s curled effort bounced off the base of the post with Joel Mutakubwa beaten in the 8th minute.

However, there appeared to be two Express players including Kayiwa in an offside position but the goal stood despite protests from Gaddafi players and the technical team.

Express also had two penalty appeals turned down by referee Ronald Madanda when Anwar Ntege’s legs appeared to be caught by goalie Denis Otim and later Kayiwa was clobbered in the area.

In the second half, Gaddafi were a different animal as they dominated proceedings forcing the Red Eagles into making endless fouls.

One resulted in a free kick which Johnson Odong took – it bounced off Otim with a slight deflection and he parried it into the way of Kalumba who tapped home.

But two Gaddafi players in seemingly offside positions attempted to play the ball before an onside Kalumba met it.

At the end, both teams wasted opportunities to take the day.

A point takes Express’ tally to five in four games and in 6th place while Gaddafi are now 11th with two points and still searching for their first win under Wasswa Bbosa.

Express’ next fixture is a trip to Bombo to face Onduparaka on October 29 while Gaddafi will host BUL at Kakindu four days earlier in the Jinja derby.