Overview: The main pressure group (Michael Tumusiime, Andrew Ssekibejja and Joseph Cwinya-ai) will tee-off at 12:30 PM on Friday, 21st October 2022 during the 82nd Tusker Malt Uganda Amateurs Open championship at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa.

Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Amateurs Open 2022:

Leader after 36 Holes (2 Rounds):

Michael Tumusiime (Entebbe Club) – 72, 73 (145)

Michael Tumusiime has taken charge of the leaderboard at the on-going 82nd Tusker Malt Uganda Amateurs Golf Open championship at the par-72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa.

Tumusiime, a member of Entebbe Club scored 1-over par 73 during the second round of action on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Michael Tumusiime swings off on the second day of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Amateurs Golf Open. He takes a 2 stroke lead into the third round | Credit: Pivot Media

For the front 9, he was 2-under with 36 and played 3-over during the back 9 (39) for a total of 73.

He had four birdies on par 4 hole 1, par 5 hole 2, par 5 hole 8 and par 5 hole 13.

Tumusiime scored 10 par scores (4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 11, 12, 14, 15 and 17) with bogies on holes 3, 10 and 15 and a double bogie on 18.

Over two rounds, he has amassed 145 gross, two strokes ahead of day one leader Andrew Ssekibejja and four away from Joseph Cwinyaai.

“I had a solid round apart from hole 18 where things did not go well. I am taking hole by hole, one stroke at a time and not mindful of the pressure” Tumusiime revealed.

Andrew Ssekibejja on day 2 of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Amateur Golf Open. He slipped two second position | Credit: Don Mugabi

Ssekibejja scored 4-over 76 in the second round as the defending champion Cwinyaai improved from 8-over 80 to 3-under par 69, the best score on day two.

The artisan golfer at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course hopes he will do well for the upcoming rounds; three and four despite a troublesome second round.

“The second round did not progress well. However, I will improve on day three and four because I really need to win it on the home course.” Ssekibejja noted.

The day two best scorer, Cwinya-ai confessed that he will now change his strategy for the next two rounds.

“Like I said before, on days one and two I was only playing against the course. After improving by 9 strokes on day two, I am now changing the strategy to face my opponents for the next two rounds” Cwinya-ai remarked.

Joseph Cwinyaai carries the golf kit himself at some stage | Credit: Don Mugabi

John Paul Basabose is tied for 8th on a total of 158 (76, 82) (158) | Credit: DonMugabi

Uganda Golf Club’s Joseph Bagabo. He stands at 190 gross after 2 rounds (93, 97) | Credit: Don Mugabi

Joseph Kasozi (151), Ibrahim Bagalana (152), Godfrey Nsubuga (152), Brian Mugabe (153), John Paul Basabose (158), Felix Dusabe (158) and Edson Kabareebe (158) are all in the top 10.

Day three will be held on Friday, 18th October 2022.

The main pressure group (Tumusiime, Ssekibejja and Cwinya-ai) will tee-off at 12:30 PM.

Mark Namanya interacts with professional golfer Adolf Muhumuza (left). Namanya improved by 7 places to 191 gross in 36 holes (98, 93) | Credit: Don Mugabi

Tooro Golf Club’s Robert Mabano walks with a caddie. He posted 90, 102 in the first two rounds | Credit: Don Mugabi

Leaderboard (Top 15) – After 2 Rounds:

1 – Michael Tumusiime (Entebbe Club) – 72, 73 (145)

2 – Andrew Ssekibejja (Lake Vctoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa) – 71, 76 (147)

3 – Joseph Cwinyaai (Uganda Golf Club) – 80, 69 (149)

4 – Joseph Kasozi (Kinyara Golf Club) – 78, 73 (151)

T5 – Ibrahim Bagalana (Uganda Golf Club) – 77, 75 (152)

Godfrey Nsubuga (Mehta Golf Club, Lugazi) – 75, 77 (152)

7 – Brian Mugabe (Entebbe Club) – 79, 74 (153)

T8 – John Paul Basabose (Uganda Golf Club) – 76, 82 (158)

Felix Dusabe (Kigali, Rwanda) – 75, 83 (158)

Edson Kabareebe (Kabale Sports Club) – 74, 84 (158)

11 – Aaron Mugomola (Entebbe Club) – 80, 79 (159)

12 – Reagan Akena (Mehta Golf Club, Lugazi) – 83, 78 (161)

13 – Ivan James Ssekulima (Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa) – 80, 82 (162)

T14 – Ibrahim Ssemakula – 84, 79 (163)

Joseph Kowa Ngobi (Jinja Club) – 82, 81 (163)