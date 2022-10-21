

The 2022 Africa rally championship will be decided this weekend in Zambia.

The Southern African nation hosts the final round of the Africa championship.

Kenyan’s Karan Patel and Zambia’s Leroy Gomes go to battle for who becomes the next African rally champions.

The two have had exciting duels in the previous four ARC events.

However, it has been the ‘racing couple’ Leroy and Urshlla in the lead from the season start. In the previous five events, the crew has registered a victory and four second position finishes; keeping them within reach of the title.

The Gomes start their home event with a comfortable 21 points lead over Patel.

In their home event, the Gomes only need to score more than ten points to become the African rally champions.

For Karan Patel and Tauseef Khan, there is hard work to put in.

The Kenyan crew have registered three victories in the four events they have attended. A no show in the season opener in Ivory Coast plays to their disadvantage in the points deficit.

Away from the major title, Jeremiah Wahome and McRae Kimathi will be neck and neck for the ARC3 title.

Only three points separate the Kenyan crews with Wahome ahead of the reigning title holder as whoever finishes ahead of the other in Zambia will claim the title.

Zambia rally will cover 12 stages on Saturday and Sunday with a total competitive distance of 238.97kilometres.