Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Amateurs Open 2022:
Champion: Andrew Ssekibejja (Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa)
71, 76, 75, 73 (300)
Andrew Ssekibejja is the champion of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Amateurs Golf Open.
The artisan golfer at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course tallied a total of 300 strokes (gross) in grueling 72 holes’ action.
He commenced the open with a course 1-under par 71 to lead day one.
Playing off handicap four, Ssekibejja played 4-over 76 on day two as Michael Tumusiime took the leaderboard.
During the third round, he played 3-over 75 to restore his lead heading to the last round that had the pressure group of Tumusiime, 2021 defending champion Joseph Cwinya-ai and Mehta Golf Club’s Godfrey Nsubuga.
For the six holes in the final round, Ssekibejja was in scintillating form, recording three birdies on the par 5-hole no.2 and two par 4 holes 5 and 6.
He faded with two consecutive double bogies on holes 8 and 9 as he trailed the front 9 by a stroke behind Tumusiime.
He bogied holes 10 and 11, parred hole hole. 12, recovered with a birdie on 13, registered pars on 14, 15 and 16, leveling the scores on 16 as his closest rival Tumusiime bogied.
The turning point was on par 5 hole 17. Whereas he registered a birdie on hole 17, Tumusiime played four strokes more as the gallery celebrated wildly.
At this time, it was done and dusted, Ssekibejja was five strokes ahead with one hole to play.
On the par-4 hole 18, Tumusiime, Nsubuga, Cwinya-ai and Ssekibejja all holed out with par scores as the crowd was carried the victor shoulder high in celebrations.
“I am feeling great. It has been a great week for me. I started very well today (on final round). The trouble started on hole 8 with a double bogie which also happened on 9. At this time, I was like a Formula one car to attack. Michael (Tumusiime) is a good player and so is our national team captain Joseph Cwinya-ai. I am happy for the sponsors and my home club (Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa” he revealed in his victory speech.
Tumusiime finished with 300 gross in 4 rounds, 5 strokes behind the winner.
Cwinyaai came third.
Cast of winners since 1932:
Amateur Category:
- 1932 – H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1933 – H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1934 – R.W Hooker (Muthaiga Golf Club)
- 1935 – J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1936 – J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Clun)
- 1937 – H. Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1938 – R.W Bun (Mombasa Golf Club)
- 1939 – J.E Higginson
- 1940 – 1947 – NOT HELD
- 1948 – D. F Stewart (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1949 – A.Q Roberts (Kitale Golf Club)
- 1950 – N.C Elwell (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1951 – N.C Elwell (Mwanza Golf Club)
- 1952 – J.R Cooke (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1953 – R.W Hooper (Nairobi Golf Club)
- 1954 – M.Johnson (Kabalae Golf Club)
- 1955 – J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club)
- 1956 – J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club)
- 1957 – Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1958 – Brian Malone (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1959 – Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1960 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)
- 1961 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)
- 1962 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)
- 1963 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1964 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1965 – Muhammed Rajab (Nairobi Golf Club)
- 1966 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1967 – I.Pattinson (Dar es Salaam Golf Club)
- 1968 – G.Burrows (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1969 – M.Rajab (Nairobi Golf Club)
- 1970 – M.Couma (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1971 – J. Kahugu (Sigona Golf Club)
- 1972 – Ben Okello (Masaka Golf Club)
- 1973 – Tom Taban (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1974 – Alex Okodan (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1975 – Ramathan Kayamba (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1976 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)
- 1977 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)
- 1978 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)
- 1979 – 1980 – NOT HELD
- 1981 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1982 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1983 – Sadi Onito (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1984 – John Mucheru (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1985 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)
- 1986 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)
- 1987 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)
- 1988 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)
- 1989 – Allan Njoroge (Muthaiga Golf Club)
- 1990– Dedan Kagonyera (Kabale Golf Club)
- 1991 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)
- 1992 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1993 – John Gavin (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1994 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)
- 1995 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)
- 1996 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)
- 1997 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1998 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1999 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)
- 2000 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)
- 2001 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)
- 2002 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)
- 2003 – Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club)
- 2004 – David Odhiambo (Nyanza Golf Club)
- 2005 – Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club)
- 2006 – Amos Kamya (Entebbe Golf Club)
- 2007 – Nicholas Rokoine (Muthaiga Golf Club)
- 2008 – George Olayo (Entebbe Golf Club)
- 2009 – Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club)
- 2010 – Brian Mwesigwa (Kabale Golf Club)
- 2011 –Rogers Byaruhanga (Uganda Golf Club)
- 2012 – Phillip Kasozi (Uganda Golf Club)
- 2013 – Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club)
- 2014 – Willy Deus Kitata (Entebbe Golf Club)
- 2015 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)
- 2016 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)
- 2017 – Ronald Rugumayo (Tooro Golf Club)
- 2018 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)
- 2019 – Daniel Nduva (Nyali Golf and Country Club)
- 2020 – John Lejirma (Kenya Railway Golf Club)
- 2021 – Joseph Cwinya-ai (Tooro Golf Club)
- 2022 – Andrew Ssekibejja (Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa Club)