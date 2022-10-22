Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Amateurs Open 2022:

Champion: Andrew Ssekibejja (Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa)

71, 76, 75, 73 (300)

Andrew Ssekibejja is the champion of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Amateurs Golf Open.

The artisan golfer at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course tallied a total of 300 strokes (gross) in grueling 72 holes’ action.

He commenced the open with a course 1-under par 71 to lead day one.

Andrew Ssekibejja happily shows off the prize after winning the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Amateurs Golf Open | Credit: Don Mugabi

Playing off handicap four, Ssekibejja played 4-over 76 on day two as Michael Tumusiime took the leaderboard.

During the third round, he played 3-over 75 to restore his lead heading to the last round that had the pressure group of Tumusiime, 2021 defending champion Joseph Cwinya-ai and Mehta Golf Club’s Godfrey Nsubuga.

For the six holes in the final round, Ssekibejja was in scintillating form, recording three birdies on the par 5-hole no.2 and two par 4 holes 5 and 6.

He faded with two consecutive double bogies on holes 8 and 9 as he trailed the front 9 by a stroke behind Tumusiime.

Andrew Ssekibejja with a banana during round 4 | Credit: Don Mugabi

He bogied holes 10 and 11, parred hole hole. 12, recovered with a birdie on 13, registered pars on 14, 15 and 16, leveling the scores on 16 as his closest rival Tumusiime bogied.

The turning point was on par 5 hole 17. Whereas he registered a birdie on hole 17, Tumusiime played four strokes more as the gallery celebrated wildly.

At this time, it was done and dusted, Ssekibejja was five strokes ahead with one hole to play.

On the par-4 hole 18, Tumusiime, Nsubuga, Cwinya-ai and Ssekibejja all holed out with par scores as the crowd was carried the victor shoulder high in celebrations.

“I am feeling great. It has been a great week for me. I started very well today (on final round). The trouble started on hole 8 with a double bogie which also happened on 9. At this time, I was like a Formula one car to attack. Michael (Tumusiime) is a good player and so is our national team captain Joseph Cwinya-ai. I am happy for the sponsors and my home club (Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa” he revealed in his victory speech.

Tumusiime finished with 300 gross in 4 rounds, 5 strokes behind the winner.

Cwinyaai came third.

