Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Amateur’s Open 2022:

Overall winner: Andrew Ssekibejja (Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa club)

Scores: 71, 76, 75, 73 (295 Gross)

Andrew Ssekibejja joined the table of men for the prestigious Tusker Malt Uganda Amateurs Golf Open.

The artisan golfer at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa club optimally utilized the home advantage to win the 2022 edition.

Playing off handicap four, Ssekibejja tallied a total of 295 gross over four rounds in 72 holes’ action.

Andrew Ssekibejja gestures after a successful shot

He attributed the victory to adequate preparations, having trained with the Serena in-house professional Boniface Simwa and female pro Flavia Namakula.

He led the opening round with 1-under 71, fell to second on day two with 4-over 76, improved to 3-over 75 to regain the leadership grip during day three and scored 1-over 73 in the final round to amass a course 7-over 295, five strokes ahead of hard fighting Michael Tumusiime from Entebbe club.

I prepared well for this year’s open which was happening on my home course. I have been training well with the professionals Boniface Simwe and Flavia Namakula. I played a number of games with them and this improved my game a lot. I also thank the management of Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa for the support since I joined the club and not forgetting the fans Andrew Ssekibejja, champion – 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Amateur Open Golf Open

Andrew Ssekibejja happily shows off the prize after winning the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Amateurs Golf Open | Credit: Don Mugabi

Some of the excited fans who gallantly supported Andrew Ssekibejja from start to finish | Credit: Don Mugabi

In 72 holes, Ssekibejja scored 11 birdies. Five of them came on the final day, four during day 1 and 1 apiece on days 2 and 3.

He scored 46 par scores; 13 apiece on day 2 and 3, 11 during the opening day and 9 on the final round.

Ssekibejja had 11 bogies and 3 double bogies (two of them coming on the final day on holes 8 and 9).

Andrew Ssekibejja surrounded byi fans moments after completing the final hole on day 4 | Credit: Don Mugabi

“When I had two successive double bogies during the final round on holes 8 and 9, I knew I had 9 more holes to play. I was to behave like a Formula one car; to race onto the fairway to save the day and I did it” he added.

Part of the gallery on the final day of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Amateur Open | Credit: Don Mugabi

L-R: Michael Tumusiime, Isaac Newton (caddie) and Joseph Cwinya-ai on the tee box before driving off | Credit: Don Mugabi

Entebbe Club’s Tumusiime came second with 300 gross as the defending champion Joseph Cwinya-ai on 304.

Mehta Golf Club’s Godfrey Nsubuga (312) and Uganda Golf Club member Ibrahim Bagalana (313) completed the top 10.

Godfrey Nsubuga finished fourth | Credit: Don Mugabi

Focus and attention switches to the 2022 Tusker Malt Professionals’ Open.

The Pro-Am event will happen on Tuesday, 25th October 2022.

Andrew Ssekibejja with a bunker shot | Credit: Don Mugabi

Cast of winners since 1932:

Amateur Category:

1932 – H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

1933 – H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

1934 – R.W Hooker (Muthaiga Golf Club)

1935 – J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Club)

1936 – J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Clun)

1937 – H. Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

1938 – R.W Bun (Mombasa Golf Club)

1939 – J.E Higginson

1940 – 1947 – NOT HELD

1948 – D. F Stewart (Uganda Golf Club)

1949 – A.Q Roberts (Kitale Golf Club)

1950 – N.C Elwell (Uganda Golf Club)

1951 – N.C Elwell (Mwanza Golf Club)

1952 – J.R Cooke (Uganda Golf Club)

1953 – R.W Hooper (Nairobi Golf Club)

1954 – M.Johnson (Kabalae Golf Club)

1955 – J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club)

1956 – J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club)

1957 – Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club)

1958 – Brian Malone (Uganda Golf Club)

1959 – Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club)

1960 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

1961 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

1962 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

1963 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

1964 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

1965 – Muhammed Rajab (Nairobi Golf Club)

1966 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

1967 – I.Pattinson (Dar es Salaam Golf Club)

1968 – G.Burrows (Uganda Golf Club)

1969 – M.Rajab(Nairobi Golf Club)

1970 – M.Couma (Uganda Golf Club)

1971 – J. Kahugu (Sigona Golf Club)

1972 – Ben Okello (Masaka Golf Club)

1973 – Tom Taban (Uganda Golf Club)

1974 – Alex Okodan (Uganda Golf Club)

1975 – Ramathan Kayamba (Uganda Golf Club)

1976 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1977 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1978 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1979 – 1980 – NOT HELD

1981 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

1982 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

1983 – Sadi Onito (Uganda Golf Club)

1984 – John Mucheru (Uganda Golf Club)

1985 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1986 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1987 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1988 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1989 – Allan Njoroge (Muthaiga Golf Club)

1990– Dedan Kagonyera (Kabale Golf Club)

1991 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1992 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

1993 – John Gavin (Uganda Golf Club)

1994 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1995 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1996 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

1997 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

1998 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

1999 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

2000 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

2001 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

2002 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

2003 – Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club)

2004 – David Odhiambo (Nyanza Golf Club)

2005 – Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club)

2006 – Amos Kamya (Entebbe Golf Club)

2007 – Nicholas Rokoine (Muthaiga Golf Club)

2008 – George Olayo (Entebbe Golf Club)

2009 – Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club)

2010 – Brian Mwesigwa (Kabale Golf Club)

2011 –Rogers Byaruhanga (Uganda Golf Club)

2012 – Phillip Kasozi (Uganda Golf Club)

2013 – Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club)

2014 – Willy Deus Kitata (Entebbe Golf Club)

2015 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

2016 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

2017 – Ronald Rugumayo (Tooro Golf Club)

2018 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

2019 – Daniel Nduva (Nyali Golf and Country Club)

2020 – John Lejirma (Kenya Railway Golf Club)

2021 – Joseph Cwinya-ai (Tooro Golf Club)

2022 – Andrew Ssekibejja (Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa Club)