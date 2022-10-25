Overview: The 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Gol Pro open has attracted professional golfers from Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Nigeria, United States of America (USA) and elsewhere

2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Pro Open:

Tuesday, October 25: PRO-AM & Prize Giving

PRO-AM & Prize Giving Wednesday, October 26 : Day 1

Thursday, October 27: Day 2

Friday, October 28 : Day 3

: Day 3 Saturday, October 29: Day 4 & Prize Giving

The final event on the prestigious 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open series is the professional event.

Once again, the par-72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course will be the place to be for another five days, starting with the PRO-AM event on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

After the PRO-AM, the professional golfers and 10 best amateurs from the main event will swing off on Wednesday, 26th October for round one.

Scores above 14-over par (86 gross) will not be tolerated for round two ahead of the decisive day for the treasured cut.

There are 30 slots for the golfers who will have made the cut for round three on Friday and the subsequent closing 18 holes on Saturday, 29th October.

Monday, 24th October was the official practice round for all the professional golfers and the course was virtually littered as the pros practiced their swing, approach and putting.

More importantly, it was the day to test out the geography of the course, try out a couple of spinning and direct shots as well as feel the texture of the grass.

Grace Kasango

Uganda’s Grace Kasango is one of the professionals making their debut in the tournament.

Kasango anticipates a competitive event, but, expects to make the grade.

“I am keen to take part in my first Uganda Open as a professional. I will give my best to make sure that I make the cut” Kasango told Kawowo Sports.

Entebbe based professional Herman Deco Mutebi will be playing at his third professional’s open since joining the paid ranks.

Herman ‘Deco’ Mutebi

Mutebi missed the cut in the previous editions hosted in Kampala and Entebbe.

He is therefore eager to break that jinx and earn a penny for the prize money.

“I have trained well both on and off the course. My target will be to make the cut after two times of trying” Mutebi states.

The total kitty staked by the sponsors is Shs 97,500,000 that will be shared amongst the successful 30 golfers (including ties).

The winner is assured of 21% (21,000,000) with the runners up taking 14% (14,000,000/=).

The 30th positioned professional will earn 0.82% after four rounds (at least Shs 820,000/=).

Deo Akope with a powerful drive off the tee – box. Credit: KAWOWO SPORTS

A couple of former winners as golf legends Deo Akope (Uganda) and Dismas Indiza (Kenya), Vicent Byamukama (Uganda), Joshua Seale (South Africa), Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe) and Jastas “Pastor” Madoya (Kenya) are back for competition.

Jastas “Pastor” Madoya

“The course is in prestine condition. The fairways and greens are in the best shape possible” Indiza revealed after the 18 rounds’ practice, caddied by Robert Ssenteza.

Dismas Indiza swings off

Two female pro golfers will also take part; the seasoned Flavia Namakula and debutant Irene Nakalembe.

Namakula will be playing in her fifth open as Nakalembe who joined the pro cluster early this year makes the long awaited debut.

Flavia Namakula places the ball as she reads the line to the pin with the caddy Credit: Petri Oeschger

Irene Nakalembe

US based Ugandan Willy Deus Kitata, Ronald Rugumayo, Henry Lujja, Becca Mwanja, Adolf Muhumuza, Denis Anguyo, Fred Wanzala, Davis Kato, Joseph Kasozi, Abbey Bagalana, Rodell Gaita and others are some of the domestic pros expected to take part.

Cast of winners since 2006:

Professionals: