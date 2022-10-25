Overview: The winner of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Pro Open will pocket 21% (Shs 21,000,000/=), with 2.5% reserved for the ties in the 30th position.

2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Pro Open:

Tuesday, October 25: PRO-AM & Prize Giving

PRO-AM & Prize Giving Wednesday, October 26 : Day 1

: Day 1 Thursday, October 27: Day 2

Day 2 Friday, October 28 : Day 3

: Day 3 Saturday, October 29: Day 4 & Prize Giving

Naturally, the golf sport remains one of the most accountable disciplines one will encounter.

On the golf courses world-over, the players individually make the necessary follow up for their respective accurate scores posted.

Golfers respect the tee-off times and the set dress code to the dot.

This strict discipline on the course is often replicated off the course for affluent management.

As the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Professional open tees off on Wednesday, 26th October at the par-72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course, the break-down of the Shs. 97,500,000/= total kitty is well known.

For starters, the winner will pocket 21% (Shs 21,000,000/=), with 2.5% reserved for the ties in the 30th position.

Positions 2-30 will share 76.5% and in case of the last position exceeding more than the amount reserved, there will be another cut in the third round to lower the numbers.

Joshua Seale with his caddie Credit: © Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

This money is only for the professional players who made the cut after 36 holes.

The second placed golfer will earn 14.00% (at least Shs. 14,000,000/=) and 8.46% (Shs. 8,460,000/=) for the third placed professional.

Scores above 14-over par (86 gross) will not be tolerated for round two ahead of the decisive day for the treasured cut.

There are 30 slots for the golfers who will have made the cut for round three on Friday and the subsequent closing 18 holes on Saturday, 29th October.

The 30th positioned professional will earn 0.82% after four rounds (at least Shs 820,000/=).

The open has attracted professional golfers from Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Nigeria, USA and elsewhere.

Vincent Byamukama won the professional open in 2013

Former champions in the pro cluster as Deo Akope (Uganda), Dismas Indiza (Kenya), Vicent Byamukama (Uganda), Joshua Seale (South Africa), Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe) and Jastas “Pastor” Madoya (Kenya) are also up for running for the 2022 edition.

Two female pro golfers will also take part; the seasoned Flavia Namakula and debutant Irene Nakalembe.

Some of the other Ugandans in the mix are; US based Willy Deus Kitata, Ronald Rugumayo, Henry Lujja, Becca Mwanja, Adolf Muhumuza, Denis Anguyo, Fred Wanzala, Davis Kato, Joseph Kasozi, Abbey Bagalana, Rodell Gaita, Gerald Kabuye, Herman Mutaawe and others.

Deo Akope putts to the pin. He is the last Ugandan to have won the Uganda pro open in 2014 Credit: Nairobi News

The prize money break-down:

1 st (Percentage: 21%) – Shs. 21,000,000/=

– Shs. 21,000,000/= 2 nd (Percentage: 14.00%) – Shs. 14,000,000/=

– Shs. 14,000,000/= 3 rd (Percentage: 8.46% ) – Shs. 8,460,000/=

) – Shs. 8,460,000/= 4 th (Percentage: 6.25%) – Shs. 6, 250,000/=

– Shs. 6, 250,000/= 5 th (Percentage: 5.00%) – Shs 5,000,000/=

– Shs 5,000,000/= 6 th (Percentage: 4.17%) – Shs 4,170,000/=

– Shs 4,170,000/= 7 th (Percentage: 3.57%) – Shs. 3,570,000/=

– Shs. 3,570,000/= 8 th (Percentage: 3.13%) – Shs. 3,130,000/=

– Shs. 3,130,000/= 9 th (Percentage: 2.78%) – Shs. 2,278,000/=

– Shs. 2,278,000/= 10 th (Percentage: 2.50%) – Shs. 2,500,000/=

– Shs. 2,500,000/= 11 th (Percentage: 2.27%) – Shs. 2,270,000/=

– Shs. 2,270,000/= 12 th (Percentage: 2.08%) – Shs. 2,080,000/=

– Shs. 2,080,000/= 13 th (Percentage: 1.92%) – Shs. 1,920,000/=

– Shs. 1,920,000/= 14 th (Percentage- 1.79%) – Shs. 1,790,000/=

– Shs. 1,790,000/= 15 th (Percentage – 1.67%) – Shs. 1,670,000/=

– Shs. 1,670,000/= 16 th (Percentage – 1.56%) – Shs. 1,560,000/=

– Shs. 1,560,000/= 17 th (Percentage – 1.47%) – Shs. 1,470,000/=

– Shs. 1,470,000/= 18 th (Percentage – 1.39%) – Shs. 1,390,000/=

– Shs. 1,390,000/= 19 th (Percentage – 1.32%) – Shs. 1,32,000/=

– Shs. 1,32,000/= 20 th (Percentage – 1.25%) – Shs. 1,250,000/=

– Shs. 1,250,000/= 21 st (Percentage – 1.19%) – Shs. 1,190,000/=

– Shs. 1,190,000/= 22 nd (Percentage – 1.14%) – Shs. 1,140,000/

– Shs. 1,140,000/ 23 rd (Percentage – 1.09%) – Shs. 1,090,000/=

– Shs. 1,090,000/= 24 th (Percentage – 1.04%) – Shs. 1,040,000/=

– Shs. 1,040,000/= 25 th (Percentage – 1.00%) – Shs. 1,000,000/=

– Shs. 1,000,000/= 26 th (Percentage – 0.96%) – Shs. 960,000/=

– Shs. 960,000/= 27 th (Percentage – 0.93%) – Shs. 930,000/=

– Shs. 930,000/= 28 th (Percentage – 0.89% ) – Shs 890,000/=

) – Shs 890,000/= 29 th (Percentage – 0.86%) – Shs. 860,000/=

– Shs. 860,000/= 30th (Percentage – 0.82%) – Shs 820,000/=

Total: Percentage – 97.5% – Shs 97,500,000/=

Cast of winners since 2006:

Professionals: