Overview: The professional golfers from the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Pro open are from host country Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria and Namibia.

2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Pro Open:

Wednesday, October 26 : Day 1

: Day 1 Thursday, October 27: Day 2

Day 2 Friday, October 28 : Day 3

: Day 3 Saturday, October 29: Day 4 & Prize Giving

The opening round of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Professional Open tees off on Wednesday, 26th October at the par-72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course.

At least 90 professional golfers and 10 amateurs (led by champion Andrew Ssekibejja) who excelled in the main open last week are taking part in the Pro-Open.

The professionals are from host country Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, and Namibia.

Defending champion Jastas Madoya tees off at 8:20 AM alongside Rwanda’s Jules Dusabe and Ugandan, Brian Toolit.

2022 PRO-AM top performer Joshua Seale will play with Abraham Ainamani and Herman Deco Mutebi, teeing off at 8 AM.

Irene Nakalembe will be making her debut in the Uganda Pro open

Lady professional golfer Irene Nakalembe makes her long-awaited debut as she plays with the duo of Zimbabwean Visitor Mapwanya and Uganda’s amateur Joseph Cwinya-ai.

The trio will tee-off at 9:50 AM.

Deo Akope

This will be followed by former champion Deo Akope alongside Rwanda’s Celestine Nsanzuwere and Mathew Omondi from Kenya at 10 AM.

Another former winner Dismas Indiza Anyonyi (Kenya) will follow suit at 10:10 AM with Rwanda’s Emille Nshimyumuremyi and Entebbe club in-house professional, Dickson Lagoro.

Dickson Lagoro putts during the Pro-AM. He is in the same group as former winner Dismas Indiza Anyonyi (Kenya) and Rwanda’s Emille Nshimyumuremyi at 10:10 AM

US-based UgandaN Willy Deus Kitata tees-off at 12:10 PM with Mehta Golf Club professional Ronnie King Bukenya and Nevy Milazi.

At 12:50 PM, Nelson Mudanyi, Silver Opio, and Daniel Nduva will also drive off.

The total kitty is Shs 97,500,000/= which will see the winner pocket 21% (Shs 21,000,000/=), with 2.5% reserved for the ties in the 30th position.

Pro golfer Ronald Rugumayo follows the flight of his ball after swinging off

Positions 2-30 will share 76.5% and in case of the last position exceeding more than the amount reserved, there will be another cut in the third round to lower the numbers.

This money is only for the professional players who make the cut after 36 holes.

The second-placed golfer will earn 14.00% (at least Shs. 14,000,000/=) and 8.46% (Shs. 8,460,000/=) for the third-placed professional.

Scores above 14-over par (86 gross) will not be tolerated for round two ahead of the decisive day for the treasured cut.

There are 30 slots for the golfers who will have made the cut for round three on Friday and the subsequent closing 18 holes on Saturday, 29th October.

The 30th-positioned professional will earn 0.82% after four rounds (at least Shs 820,000/=).

Full Draw (Day 1):

7:30 AM : Jeff Kubwa, Reagan Akena (Amateur), Kenneth Bollo

: Jeff Kubwa, Reagan Akena (Amateur), Kenneth Bollo 7:40 AM : Andrew Chelogoi, Grace Kasango, George Felix

: Andrew Chelogoi, Grace Kasango, George Felix 7:50 AM : Fred Wanzala, Ibrahim Bagalana (Amateur), Mattew Wahome

: Fred Wanzala, Ibrahim Bagalana (Amateur), Mattew Wahome 8:00 AM : Abraham Ainamani, Herman Deco Mutebi, Joshua Seale

: Abraham Ainamani, Herman Deco Mutebi, Joshua Seale 8:10 AM : Musa Nasser Mackie, Marvin Kibirige, Samuel Njoroge Chege

: Musa Nasser Mackie, Marvin Kibirige, Samuel Njoroge Chege 8:20 AM : Jules Dusabe, Jastas Madoya, Brian Toolit

: Jules Dusabe, Jastas Madoya, Brian Toolit 8:30 AM : Friday Jude Akpodiete, Andrew Ssekibejja (Amateur), Vincent Byamukama

: Friday Jude Akpodiete, Andrew Ssekibejja (Amateur), Vincent Byamukama 8:40 AM : Jacob Okello, Adolf Muhumuza, Aloys Nsabimana

: Jacob Okello, Adolf Muhumuza, Aloys Nsabimana 8:50 AM : Njuguna Ngugi, Nyasha Muyambo, Emma Ogwang

: Njuguna Ngugi, Nyasha Muyambo, Emma Ogwang 9:00 AM: Dennis Anguyo, Bonny Kosgei, Olivier Munyaneza

Dennis Anguyo, Bonny Kosgei, Olivier Munyaneza 9:10 AM : Morton Kombai, Herman Mutawe, Boniface Simwa

: Morton Kombai, Herman Mutawe, Boniface Simwa 9:20 AM : Isaiah Omwoyo Otuke, Abbey Bagalana, Nelson Simwa

: Isaiah Omwoyo Otuke, Abbey Bagalana, Nelson Simwa 9:30 AM : Samuel Kato, Ignatius Mketekete, Ernest Ndayisenga

: Samuel Kato, Ignatius Mketekete, Ernest Ndayisenga 9:40 AM: Dennis Saikwa, Edwin Inana Mudanyi, Bulhan Matovu

Dennis Saikwa, Edwin Inana Mudanyi, Bulhan Matovu 9:50 AM : Visitor Mapwanya, Joseph Cwinya-ai (Amateur), Irene Nakalembe

: Visitor Mapwanya, Joseph Cwinya-ai (Amateur), Irene Nakalembe 10:00 AM : Celestine Nsanzuwere, Deo Akope, Mathew Omondi

: Celestine Nsanzuwere, Deo Akope, Mathew Omondi 10:10 AM : Emille Nshimyumuremyi, Dickson Lagoro, Dismas Indiza Anyonyi

: Emille Nshimyumuremyi, Dickson Lagoro, Dismas Indiza Anyonyi 10:20 AM : Joseph Mawejje, Anthony Macharia Irungu, Dave Kamulindwa

: Joseph Mawejje, Anthony Macharia Irungu, Dave Kamulindwa 10:30 AM : Tom Jingo, Joe Nawanga, Clive Nguru

: Tom Jingo, Joe Nawanga, Clive Nguru 10:40 AM : Terence Mogapi, Frank Matilo, Flavia Namakula

: Terence Mogapi, Frank Matilo, Flavia Namakula 10:50 AM : Tony Omuli, Ronald Rugumayo, Joseph Karanja

: Tony Omuli, Ronald Rugumayo, Joseph Karanja 11:00 AM : Martin Ochaya, Michael Tumusiime (Amateur), Robson Chinhoi

: Martin Ochaya, Michael Tumusiime (Amateur), Robson Chinhoi 11:10 AM : Dezzie Ng’andu, Phillip Kasozi, CJ Wangai

: Dezzie Ng’andu, Phillip Kasozi, CJ Wangai 11:20 AM: Kamalu Bako, Brian Mugabe (Amateur), Shileen Nanji

Kamalu Bako, Brian Mugabe (Amateur), Shileen Nanji 11:30 AM : Becca Mwanja, Erick Ooko Obura, Felix Dusabe (Amateur)

: Becca Mwanja, Erick Ooko Obura, Felix Dusabe (Amateur) 11:40 AM : David Wakhu, Robinson Owiti, Godfey Nsubuga (Amateur)

: David Wakhu, Robinson Owiti, Godfey Nsubuga (Amateur) 11:50 AM: Mike Kisia, Henry Lujja, Hussein Bagalana

Mike Kisia, Henry Lujja, Hussein Bagalana 12:00 PM : Simon Ngige Mburu, John Paul Basabose (Amateur), Mutahi Kibugu

: Simon Ngige Mburu, John Paul Basabose (Amateur), Mutahi Kibugu 12:10 PM: Ronnie King Bukenya, Nevy Milazi, Willy Deus Kitata

Ronnie King Bukenya, Nevy Milazi, Willy Deus Kitata 12:20 PM : Joseph Kasozi (Amateur), Hesbon Kutwa Owiti, Richard Baguma

: Joseph Kasozi (Amateur), Hesbon Kutwa Owiti, Richard Baguma 12:30 PM : Davis Kato, Greg Snow, Tadeo Rodell Gaita

: Davis Kato, Greg Snow, Tadeo Rodell Gaita 12:40 P M: Liberty Gumisa, James Koto, Shem Orwenyo

M: Liberty Gumisa, James Koto, Shem Orwenyo 12:50 PM: Nelson Mudanyi, Silver Opio, Daniel Nduva

The prize money break-down:

1 st (Percentage: 21%) – Shs. 21,000,000/=

– Shs. 21,000,000/= 2 nd (Percentage: 14.00%) – Shs. 14,000,000/=

– Shs. 14,000,000/= 3 rd (Percentage: 8.46% ) – Shs. 8,460,000/=

) – Shs. 8,460,000/= 4 th (Percentage: 6.25%) – Shs. 6, 250,000/=

– Shs. 6, 250,000/= 5 th (Percentage: 5.00%) – Shs 5,000,000/=

– Shs 5,000,000/= 6 th (Percentage: 4.17%) – Shs 4,170,000/=

– Shs 4,170,000/= 7 th (Percentage: 3.57%) – Shs. 3,570,000/=

– Shs. 3,570,000/= 8 th (Percentage: 3.13%) – Shs. 3,130,000/=

– Shs. 3,130,000/= 9 th (Percentage: 2.78%) – Shs. 2,278,000/=

– Shs. 2,278,000/= 10 th (Percentage: 2.50%) – Shs. 2,500,000/=

– Shs. 2,500,000/= 11 th (Percentage: 2.27%) – Shs. 2,270,000/=

– Shs. 2,270,000/= 12 th (Percentage: 2.08%) – Shs. 2,080,000/=

– Shs. 2,080,000/= 13 th (Percentage: 1.92%) – Shs. 1,920,000/=

– Shs. 1,920,000/= 14 th (Percentage- 1.79%) – Shs. 1,790,000/=

– Shs. 1,790,000/= 15 th (Percentage – 1.67%) – Shs. 1,670,000/=

– Shs. 1,670,000/= 16 th (Percentage – 1.56%) – Shs. 1,560,000/=

– Shs. 1,560,000/= 17 th (Percentage – 1.47%) – Shs. 1,470,000/=

– Shs. 1,470,000/= 18 th (Percentage – 1.39%) – Shs. 1,390,000/=

– Shs. 1,390,000/= 19 th (Percentage – 1.32%) – Shs. 1,32,000/=

– Shs. 1,32,000/= 20 th (Percentage – 1.25%) – Shs. 1,250,000/=

– Shs. 1,250,000/= 21 st (Percentage – 1.19%) – Shs. 1,190,000/=

– Shs. 1,190,000/= 22 nd (Percentage – 1.14%) – Shs. 1,140,000/

– Shs. 1,140,000/ 23 rd (Percentage – 1.09%) – Shs. 1,090,000/=

– Shs. 1,090,000/= 24 th (Percentage – 1.04%) – Shs. 1,040,000/=

– Shs. 1,040,000/= 25 th (Percentage – 1.00%) – Shs. 1,000,000/=

– Shs. 1,000,000/= 26 th (Percentage – 0.96%) – Shs. 960,000/=

– Shs. 960,000/= 27 th (Percentage – 0.93%) – Shs. 930,000/=

– Shs. 930,000/= 28 th (Percentage – 0.89% ) – Shs 890,000/=

) – Shs 890,000/= 29 th (Percentage – 0.86%) – Shs. 860,000/=

– Shs. 860,000/= 30th (Percentage – 0.82%) – Shs 820,000/=

Total: Percentage – 97.5% – Shs 97,500,000/=

Cast of winners since 2006:

Professionals: