Overview: Five professionals and amateurs apiece earned sponsorship to the 2023 Magical Kenya Open courtesy of absa Bank

Tusker Malt Uganda Pro Open (PRO-AM) 2022:

Winner : Joshua Seale (Entebbe Club) – 67

: Joshua Seale (Entebbe Club) – 67 2 nd : Silver Opio (Entebbe Club) – 69

Silver Opio (Entebbe Club) – 69 3rd: Robson Chinhoi (Royal Harare Golf Club) – 72

Golf professional Joshua Seale was the best overall performer at the absa powered PRO-AM of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Pro Open curtain raiser at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, Kigo on Tuesday, 25th October.

Seale, a member of Entebbe club scored 5-under par 67 to topple the rest of the professionals during the PRO-AM.

Joshua Seale (second left) receives the plaque and cash reward from former minister Hon. Byabagambi

The South African born golfer had a total of 6 birdies, 11 pars and 1 bogie.

Two of the birdies came on the front nine on the par 4 hole no.1 and par 5 hole 8.

The other 4 birdies arrived on the par-3 hole 11, par 5 hole 13, par 3 hole 15 and par 5 hole 17.

The pars were holes 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 9, 10, 12, 14 and 18 with the only bogie coming par 4 hole 16.

“It was a good round of golf that gives one the momentum coming to day one of the main pro-open. Let us see how it goes” Seale revealed.

Silver Opio shows off the plaque with the cash envelope (Shs 3,500,000/)

Another Entebbe member Silver Opio played 3-under 69 with 4 birdies on holes 4, 11, 15 and 17.

He recorded 13 par scores on 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 12, 13, 14, 16 and 18 with his only bogie coming on the par 4 hole 9.

Silver Opio (right) receives cash and plaque from an absa bank official

Zimbabwean Robson Chinhoi played a course level score (72) to finish third.

Kenya’s Simon Ngige and Rwandese Celestine Nsanzuwera tied with 1-over 73 to complete the top 5.

All the top 5 professionals earned sponsorship courtesy of the absa bank for the upcoming 2023 Kenya Magical PRO-AM.

absa Bank Managing Director Mumba Kalifungwa gestures whilst on the course during the 2022 PRO-AM | Credit: Don Mugabi

These will be joined by five amateurs; Andrew Arinaitwe, Harry Hakiza, Allan Mugisha, Raymond Ekwamu and Edrine Wasike who will play in the PRO-AM at the 2023 Magical Kenya Open.

Wu Wei Ling, Aloysius Bingi, Wei Yon Chun, Ka Owen Ou and Herbert Kamuntu are on the stand-by list.

Meanwhile, day one of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Pro Open tees off on Wednesday, October 26 with other 100 professionals from Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo, Namibia and South Africa.