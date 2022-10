Rugby Africa Women’s Cup 2022 – Pool B

Match One Result: Uganda 36-17 Zambia

Uganda Lady Rugby Cranes and Zambia Women Eagles scored three tries apiece in the opening match of the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup 2022 – Pool B but flyhalf Charlotte Mudoola struck twenty-one points off the tee to earn victory for the Cranes.

Our photojournalist John Batanudde captured the best moments at the Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku.