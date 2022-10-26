Overview: A couple of weeks ago, Robson Chinoi had won a tournament in Lumbumbashi city, Democratic Republic of Congo.

2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Pro Open 2022:

Day 1 Leader: Robson Chinhoi (Royal Harare Golf Club) – 69 (-3)

Do the colour of attires really matter for sportsmen? Yes, they do for the case of Zimbabwe professional golfer Robson Chinhoi.

The Royal Harare Golf Club member picked an all-grey wardrobe for the opening round of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Pro open at the Serene Lake Victoria Golf Resort and Spa course.

Donned in an all-grey outfit, Chinhoi who bossed the field with a three-under score (69) struck a fatigued posture as he walked to the 18th green to putt for the par.

This was his 8th par off relatively fast greens under moderate sunny conditions.

He had 5 birdies, all coming on the front 9 (on holes 2, 3, 5,6, and 8) with an eye-catching eagle on hole 13.

The grey patches in his game, just like the attire came with bogies on the opening hole (1), 11, 15, and 16.

“I felt tired on the last 3 holes and I need to hydrate a lot because of the heat. I hope to better my scores come round two,” he told Kawowo Sports.

A couple of weeks ago, Chinoi won a tournament in Lubumbashi in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“The greens and fairs in Lubumbashi are quite different from the ones here; on top of the weather. But, I will adjust swiftly,” Chinhoi, also the winner of the Uganda Pro Open in 2020 (in Kampala) added.

He is three strokes ahead of second-placed legendary Kenyan professional Dismas Indiza Anyonyi and countrymate Samuel Chege Njoroge who played level par (72) apiece.

US-based pro golfer Willy Deus Kitata is +3 (75) after round one | Credit: Don Mugabi

Another Zimbabwean Nyasha Muyambo of Chapman golf club is tied for fourth on 1-over (73) as Ngugi Njuguna (Kenya), Robinson Owiti (Kenya), Grace Kasango (Uganda), Ronald Rugumayo (Uganda), Kamalu Bako (Nigeria) and Visitor Mapwanya (Zimbabwe).

Father-Son relationship: Bert Seale is caddie to pro golfer Joshua Seale. He played +7 (79) during day one | Credit: Don Mugabi

Kenyan Greg Snow is 11th as the 12th position has 9 ties with Okello Jacob (Kenya), Willy Deus Kitata (Uganda), Ignatius Mketekete (Zimbabwe), Phillip Kasozi (Uganda), Hesbon Kutwa Owiti (Kenya), Kibugu Mutahi (Kenya), Hussein Bagalana (Uganda), Ng’andu Dezzie (Zambia) and Simon Ngige Mburu (Kenya).

James Koto reads the line | Credit: Don Mugabi

Missed Day 1 Cut:

12 golfers missed the day one cut. All those with +14 scores and above were excepted from the day two draw.

These include; Antony Irungu Macharia (Kenya), Joseph Mawejje (Uganda), Shem Orwenyo (Kenya), Emma Ogwang (Uganda), Herman Deco Mutebi (Uganda), Andrew Chelogoi (Kenya), Samuel Kato (Uganda), Joseph Kasozi (Uganda), Emille Nshimyumuremyi (Rwanda), Joseph Karanja (Kenya), Shileen Nanji (Kenya) and Musa Nasser Mackie (Uganda).

Dennis Anguyo and Olivier Munyaneza had their scores not recorded.

Anguyo pulled out at the back nine after reported back-ailments.

Round two on Thursday, 27th October 2022 will definitely carry forth its own demands and expectations as the different professionals will be fighting tooth and nail to enter the top 30 slots.

Will the golfers don their favorite lucky colours and putt to glory?