Overview: The total kitty is Shs97,500,000 with the winner assured of 21% (Shs 21,000,000/=) and 2.5% reserved for the ties in the 30th position. Positions 2-30 will share 76.5% and in case of the last position exceeding more than the amount reserved, there will be another cut in the third round to lower the numbers.

2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Pro Open:

Wednesday, October 26 : Day 1 (Completed)

: Day 1 (Completed) Thursday, October 27: Day 2

Day 2 Friday, October 28 : Day 3

: Day 3 Saturday, October 29: Day 4 & Prize Giving

The second day of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Professional open swings off on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the par-72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course.

It is the determinant day for the treasured cut as the pros will have completed 36 holes of action.

Only the golfers in the top 30 positions will make the grade for the finals two rounds on Friday and climax on Saturday, 29th October.

Professional golfer Martin Ochaya. He tees off day two at 9:50 AM with Michael Tumusiime (Amateur) and Ronald Rugumayo | Credit: Don Mugabi

On day two, a couple of new groups have been formulated since 14 golfers were dropped off for missing the day one cut (those with +14 scores and above missed).

These include; Antony Irungu Macharia (Kenya), Joseph Mawejje (Uganda), Shem Orwenyo (Kenya), Emma Ogwang (Uganda), Herman Deco Mutebi (Uganda), Andrew Chelogoi (Kenya), Samuel Kato (Ugnda), Joseph Kasozi (Uganda), Emille Nshimyumuremyi (Rwanda), Joseph Karanja (Kenya), Shileen Nanji (Kenya) and Musa Nasser Mackie (Uganda).

Dennis Anguyo and Olivier Munyaneza had their scores not recorded.

Anguyo pulled out at the back-nine after reported back-ailments.

Phillip Kasozi putts. On day one, he scored +3 (75 Gross) | Credit: Don Mugabi

Joseph Cwinya-ai is among the amateurs invited to play with the professionals | Credit: Don Mugabi

Round two tees-off as early as 8 AM with the duo of Kenya’s Daniel Nduva and Entebbe based Silver Opio swinging off first.

Ten minutes later, these will be followed by Nelson Mudanyi and debutant James Koto.

Zimbabwe golfer Liberty Gumisa swings off at 8:20 AM alongside Uganda’s Tadeo Rodell Gaita and Kenyan Greg Snow.

The Ugandan duo of Davis Kato and Richard Baguma swings off at 8:30 AM alongside Kenyan, Hesbon Kutwa Owiti

US based pro golfer Willy Deus Kitata is +3 (75) after round one | Credit: Don Mugabi

At 8:40 AM, US based Ugandan Willy Deus Kitata will tee-off with Nevy Milazi and Mehta Golf pro Ronnie King “Rasta” Bukenya.

Day one leader Robson Chinhoi will come forth at 9:40 AM with Uganda’s Phillip Kasozi and Zambian Dezzie Ng’andu.

Chinhoi played the day’s best score; 3-under 69 to establish a three stroke lead over Kenyan duo of Dismas Indiza Anyonyi and Samuel Chege Njoroge who played level par (72) apiece.

There is a lot to play for as the golfers better their respective scores recorded on day one prior to the tense cut.

“I want to be better than I did yesterday. There is room to improve. I only messed hole 15 because of miscalculation during round one. I know I have to improve further” Kitata remarked after a 3-over 75 round on day one.

A professional golfer putting to the pin | Credit: Don Mugabi

The total kitty is Shs97,500,000 with the winner assured of 21% (Shs 21,000,000/=) and 2.5% reserved for the ties in the 30th position.

Positions 2-30 will share 76.5% and in case of the last position exceeding more than the amount reserved, there will be another cut in the third round to lower the numbers.

This money is only for the professional players who made the cut after 36 holes.

The second placed golfer will earn 14.00% (at least Shs. 14,000,000/=) and 8.46% (Shs. 8,460,000/=) for the third placed professional.

The 30th positioned professional will earn 0.82% after four rounds (at least Shs 820,000/=).

The open has attracted professional golfers from Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa and Nigeria.

Irene Nakalembe, one of the two female professional golfers in Uganda

Full Draw:

8:00 AM : Daniel Nduva, Silver Opio

: Daniel Nduva, Silver Opio 8:10 AM : Nelson Mudanyi, James Koto

: Nelson Mudanyi, James Koto 8:20 AM : Liberty Gumisa, Tadeo Rodell Gaita, Greg Snow

: Liberty Gumisa, Tadeo Rodell Gaita, Greg Snow 8:30 AM : Davis Kato, Richard Baguma, Hesbon Kutwa Owiti

: Davis Kato, Richard Baguma, Hesbon Kutwa Owiti 8:40 AM : Willy Deus Kitata, Nevy Milazi, Ronnie King Bukenya

: Willy Deus Kitata, Nevy Milazi, Ronnie King Bukenya 8:50 AM: Mutahi Kibugu, Titus Okwong (Amateur), Simon Ngige Mburu

Mutahi Kibugu, Titus Okwong (Amateur), Simon Ngige Mburu 9:00 AM : Hussein Bagalana, Henry Lujja, Mike Kisia

: Hussein Bagalana, Henry Lujja, Mike Kisia 9:10 AM: Godfrey Nsubuga (Amateur), Robinson Owiti, David Wakhu

Godfrey Nsubuga (Amateur), Robinson Owiti, David Wakhu 9:20 AM: Felix Dusabe (Amateur), Erick Ooko Obura, Becca Mwanja

Felix Dusabe (Amateur), Erick Ooko Obura, Becca Mwanja 9:30 AM : Brian Mugabe (Amateur), Kamalu Bako, CJ Wangai

: Brian Mugabe (Amateur), Kamalu Bako, CJ Wangai 9:40 AM : Phillip Kasozi, Dezzie Ng’andu, Robson Chinhoi

: Phillip Kasozi, Dezzie Ng’andu, Robson Chinhoi 9:50 AM : Michael Tumusiime (Amateur), Martin Ochaya, Ronald Rugumayo

: Michael Tumusiime (Amateur), Martin Ochaya, Ronald Rugumayo 10:00 AM : Tony Omuli, Flavia Namakula, Frank Matilo

: Tony Omuli, Flavia Namakula, Frank Matilo 10:10 AM : Terence Mogapi, Clive Nguru, Joe Nawanga

: Terence Mogapi, Clive Nguru, Joe Nawanga 10:20 AM : Tom Jingo, Dave Kamulindwa, Dismas Indiza Anyonyi

: Tom Jingo, Dave Kamulindwa, Dismas Indiza Anyonyi 10:30 AM : Dickson Lagoro, Mathew Omondi, Deo Akope

: Dickson Lagoro, Mathew Omondi, Deo Akope 10:40 AM : Celestine Nsanzuwera, Irene Nakalembe, Joseph Cwinya-ai (Amateur)

: Celestine Nsanzuwera, Irene Nakalembe, Joseph Cwinya-ai (Amateur) 10:50 AM : Visitor Mapwanya, Bulhan Matovu, Edwin Inana Mudanyi

: Visitor Mapwanya, Bulhan Matovu, Edwin Inana Mudanyi 11:00 AM : Dennis Saikwa, Ernest Ndayisenga, Ignatius Mketekete

: Dennis Saikwa, Ernest Ndayisenga, Ignatius Mketekete 11:10 AM : Nelson Simwa, Abbey Bagalana, Isaiah Omwoyo Otuke

: Nelson Simwa, Abbey Bagalana, Isaiah Omwoyo Otuke 11:20 AM : Boniface Simwa, Herman Mutawe, Morton Kombai

: Boniface Simwa, Herman Mutawe, Morton Kombai 11:30 AM : Bonny Kosgei, Nyasha Muyambo, Njuguna Ngugi

: Bonny Kosgei, Nyasha Muyambo, Njuguna Ngugi 11:40 AM : Aloys Nsabimana, Adolf Muhumuza, Jacob Okello

: Aloys Nsabimana, Adolf Muhumuza, Jacob Okello 11:50 AM : Vincent Byamukama, Andrew Ssekibejja (Amateur), Friday Jude Akpodiete

: Vincent Byamukama, Andrew Ssekibejja (Amateur), Friday Jude Akpodiete 12:00 PM : Brian Toolit, Jastas Madoya, Jules Dusabe

: Brian Toolit, Jastas Madoya, Jules Dusabe 12:10 PM : Samuel Njoroge Chege, Marvin Kibirige, Joshua Seale

: Samuel Njoroge Chege, Marvin Kibirige, Joshua Seale 12:20 PM : Abraham Ainamani, Matthew Wahome, Ibrahim Bagalana (Amateur)

: Abraham Ainamani, Matthew Wahome, Ibrahim Bagalana (Amateur) 12:30 PM : Fred Wanzala, George Felix, Grace Kasango

: Fred Wanzala, George Felix, Grace Kasango 12:40 PM: Kenneth Bollo, Reagan Akena (Amateur), Jeff Kubwa

The prize money break-down:

1 st (Percentage: 21%) – Shs. 21,000,000/=

– Shs. 21,000,000/= 2 nd (Percentage: 14.00%) – Shs. 14,000,000/=

– Shs. 14,000,000/= 3 rd (Percentage: 8.46% ) – Shs. 8,460,000/=

) – Shs. 8,460,000/= 4 th (Percentage: 6.25%) – Shs. 6, 250,000/=

– Shs. 6, 250,000/= 5 th (Percentage: 5.00%) – Shs 5,000,000/=

– Shs 5,000,000/= 6 th (Percentage: 4.17%) – Shs 4,170,000/=

– Shs 4,170,000/= 7 th (Percentage: 3.57%) – Shs. 3,570,000/=

– Shs. 3,570,000/= 8 th (Percentage: 3.13%) – Shs. 3,130,000/=

– Shs. 3,130,000/= 9 th (Percentage: 2.78%) – Shs. 2,278,000/=

– Shs. 2,278,000/= 10 th (Percentage: 2.50%) – Shs. 2,500,000/=

– Shs. 2,500,000/= 11 th (Percentage: 2.27%) – Shs. 2,270,000/=

– Shs. 2,270,000/= 12 th (Percentage: 2.08%) – Shs. 2,080,000/=

– Shs. 2,080,000/= 13 th (Percentage: 1.92%) – Shs. 1,920,000/=

– Shs. 1,920,000/= 14 th (Percentage- 1.79%) – Shs. 1,790,000/=

– Shs. 1,790,000/= 15 th (Percentage – 1.67%) – Shs. 1,670,000/=

– Shs. 1,670,000/= 16 th (Percentage – 1.56%) – Shs. 1,560,000/=

– Shs. 1,560,000/= 17 th (Percentage – 1.47%) – Shs. 1,470,000/=

– Shs. 1,470,000/= 18 th (Percentage – 1.39%) – Shs. 1,390,000/=

– Shs. 1,390,000/= 19 th (Percentage – 1.32%) – Shs. 1,32,000/=

– Shs. 1,32,000/= 20 th (Percentage – 1.25%) – Shs. 1,250,000/=

– Shs. 1,250,000/= 21 st (Percentage – 1.19%) – Shs. 1,190,000/=

– Shs. 1,190,000/= 22 nd (Percentage – 1.14%) – Shs. 1,140,000/

– Shs. 1,140,000/ 23 rd (Percentage – 1.09%) – Shs. 1,090,000/=

– Shs. 1,090,000/= 24 th (Percentage – 1.04%) – Shs. 1,040,000/=

– Shs. 1,040,000/= 25 th (Percentage – 1.00%) – Shs. 1,000,000/=

– Shs. 1,000,000/= 26 th (Percentage – 0.96%) – Shs. 960,000/=

– Shs. 960,000/= 27 th (Percentage – 0.93%) – Shs. 930,000/=

– Shs. 930,000/= 28 th (Percentage – 0.89% ) – Shs 890,000/=

) – Shs 890,000/= 29 th (Percentage – 0.86%) – Shs. 860,000/=

– Shs. 860,000/= 30 th (Percentage – 0.82%) – Shs 820,000/=

– Shs 820,000/= Total: Percentage – 97.5% – Shs 97,500,000/=

Cast of winners since 2006:

Professionals:

2006 – Deo Akope (Uganda)

– Deo Akope (Uganda) 2007 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)

– Dismas Ndiza (Kenya) 2008 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)

– Dismas Ndiza (Kenya) 2009 – Richard Ainley (Kenya)

– Richard Ainley (Kenya) 2010 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)

– Dismas Ndiza (Kenya) 2011 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)

– Dismas Ndiza (Kenya) 2012 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)

– Dismas Ndiza (Kenya) 2013 – Vicent Byamukama (Uganda)

– Vicent Byamukama (Uganda) 2014 – Deo Akope (Uganda)

– Deo Akope (Uganda) 2015 – Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia)

– Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia) 2016 – Joshua Seale (South Africa)

– Joshua Seale (South Africa) 2017 – Stephen Ferriera (Portugal)

– Stephen Ferriera (Portugal) 2018 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)

– Dismas Indiza (Kenya) 2019 – Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia)

– Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia) 2020 – Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe)

– Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe) 2021– Jastas Madoya (Kenya)