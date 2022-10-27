National Enterprise Corporation Football Club (NEC FC) continued with their brilliant start to the FUFA Big League with yet another victory.

The Bugolobi based outfit secured a 2-1 win over Ndejje University FC in the game played on Thursday at Bombo Military Barracks Ground.

NEC had to come from a goal down including getting the winning goal late in the game.

The team came into Thursday’s clash with a clean slate having won their first two games against Calvary FC and Police FC.

On the other hand, Ndejje University are yet to pick victory in all their opening three games.

It was the University side that took the lead in the early kick off through Samuel Nsubuga who converted from the spot in the 5th minute.

The visitors who were without skipper Marvin Kavuma levelled matters through former SC Villa forward Derrick Ssekiranda when he tapped home from close range seven minutes before the mandatory break.

The winning goal came towards the end of the game through second half substitute Stephen Nyainga.

NEC currently lead the table on nine points two ahead Mbarara City and Kitara FC who also won their respective games on Matchday three against Lugazi FC and Jinja North United.

NEC will host Mbarara City in their next game while Ndejje University on the other hand will visit Kataka FC at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.