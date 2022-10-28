Maroons Football Club stunned KCCA FC on Friday in the game played at Maroons Stadium, Luzira.

Fred Amaku’s solitary strike was enough to guide the Prison Warders past an inconsistent KCCA FC side.

The two teams came into Friday’s clash on the back of different results. Whereas KCCA FC had beaten Vipers in their previous encounter, Maroons on the other hand fell 3-0 to Arua Hill SC.

KCCA FC as expected enjoyed a lot of possession but lacked the cutting edge in the final third.

The visitors had the chance to take the lead in the 31st when David Ndihabwe held the ball in the area and a penalty was awarded.

However, Congolese forward Tshisungu Kankonde rattled his effort on the woodwork to the delight of the home fans.

It was Amaku who broke the deadlock in the 65th minute and the hosts when on to defend resiliently even when KCCA FC threw the kitchen sink at them.

The result lifts Maroons to 3rd place on 8 points while KCCA FC drops to 8th place on 6 points.