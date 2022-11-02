Overview: Over 100 riders from Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa, Israel, United States of America, Europe and elsewhere will take place in the 27th November 2022.

Event: 2 nd Armed Forces Motocross Championship

2 Armed Forces Motocross Championship Date: Sunday, 27 th November 2022

Sunday, 27 November 2022 Venue: Busika Race Track

Busika Race Track Entry Fees: 20,000/=

For the second time since 2019, the Armed Forces Appreciation challenge, a competition that draws over 100 motocross riders from Africa, Europe and the USA will be held at Busiika Race track on Sunday, 27th November 2022.

The official launch for the 2022 edition was held at Kololo Ceremonial Independence grounds on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

The local organizing team led by Barack Orland hosted a wide range of personalities ranging officers and men of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), riders, their parents and guardians, media as well as the different sponsors and key partners.

Riders and the rider parents with the organizers alongside some UPDF officers and men | Credit: John Batanudde

Michael Toyota Kaguta (Team Chairman) enjoys a ride in the motor cart at the launch | Credit: John Batanudde

Major General Leopold Eric Kyanda, the Joint Chief of Staff of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) with his speech | Credit: John Batanudde

Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Wilson Mbadi was the chief guest, represented by Major General Leopold Eric Kyanda, the Joint Chief of Staff of the UPDF.

General Mbadi lauded the first event where a sizable amount of money was collected and given to the UPDF, emphasizing the army’s role in sports development.

I appreciate the military’s task in having good sports events. The 2019 was very exciting and amazing event where a sizable amount of money was given to the UPDF (after all expenses). The appreciation was for real. Ugandans are very welcoming people; we applaud the appreciation. We all take pride as winners. As the Armed forces, we shall continue to support motorsport and other sports. Major General Leopold Eric Kyanda, the Joint Chief of Staff of the UPDF.

Major General Leopold Eric Kyanda, the Joint Chief of Staff of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) rides in a small motorized sport cart | Credit: John Batanudde

Barack Orlando delivers his speech | Credit: John Batanudde

Barak Orland, the main organizer garner important lessons from the previous event held in 2019, adding that the 2022 edition will be brighter.

The event in 2019 was a successful one. We are planning a much bigger event where riders from Israel, South Africa, America, Europe, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and elsewhere will all take part. We urge the public to come and support the Armed officers and men. We thank all the sponsors; Extreme Adventure Park, Mountain Dew, Stanbic Bank (Felix Pay), Next Media Services, Vision Group, Radio Simba, Stabex International, Dott Services Limited, Bar Aviation, Yamasaki and others. Barak Orland

Counsel Paul Musege and other rider Parents speak | Credit: John Batanudde

Counsel Paul Musede, speaking on behalf of the rider parents appreciated Oland for the sacrifice of making a standard race track.

He politely pleaded for tax exemptions, education bursaries to young riders and other offers that will motivate the youngsters.

“I thank the Busika facility owner (Orland) for giving us the time to train. As parents, we have chipped in. We have a few challenges as parents that ought to be addressed. We seek support; not only financial but through sister organizations as URA for tax exemptions. We also need scholarships to support some of young riders to excel in the educational sector”

Omar Ali Waziri and Maxim Van Pee (middle) spoke on behalf of the riders | Credit: John Batanudde

Omar Ali Waziri and Maxim Van Pee represented the gallant riders.

“This is a massive event that will have international rides. The track has been redesigned to international standards and we expect a great event” Omar stated.

“I am happy that the event returns after the forced break by COVID-19. It is bigger and better. The track has changed and with more international riders coming up, it will be a great event. Thanks to the organizers, sponsors, key partners and the press-men” Van Pee added.

Rider Parents at the launch | Credit: John Batanudde

Federation of Motorsport Clubs was ably represented by Joseph Mwangala (Vice president, Uganda Motocross club) and Reynold Kibira.

“We have fully embraced this event and accorded all the necessary support. We are looking at great safety for the riders and spectators at all times before, during and after the event” Mwangala remarked.

“This is more of a world championship. FMU shows commitment that this activity will run successfully. We Appreciate Barack Orlando for the facility in Busika.” Kibira submitted.

Michael Toyota Kaguta of the famous Team Chairman group expressed delight upon being associated with the Armed Forces event.

“Team Chairman is happy to be associated with the Armed Motocross event coming up at Busika. I have been a fan of Motorsport 25 years ago. Since, we are now sponsors of sports, we shall put a lot of energy to this. I thank Mr Barack for the opportunity given to us to partner with him. Sportsmen are the richest in the world. We promise to support the event and we shall be there with many youths in terms of mobilization. Team Chairman is through sports and talent identification” Toyota revealed.

Michael Toyota Kaguta at the launch in Kololo | Credit: John Batanudde

National Council of Sports (NCS) has offered a Shs 50,000,000 contribution to help in the preparation of the event.

In case of any necessary medical evacuation, a professional team from Bar Aviation will be fully equipped and on the alert to save the crucial lives.