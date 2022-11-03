Overview: Toyota has of late traversed the country to associate with the youth in various sports tournaments, provide the much needed equipment, moral support and any other logistics.

The power, influence and impact of sports world-over has never been underestimated.

Successful sportsmen are filthy rich personalities upon which many families, friends, dependents and virtually most economies depend upon.

Sports is and could be a short cut to breaking the bondage and chains of poverty in families, countries and regions.

It is upon this firm background that Michael Toyota Kaguta of the famous Team Chairman group emphasizes the urgent need to support budding sportsmen.

Michael Toyota Kaguta at the launch of the 2022 Armed Forces Appreciation Challenge in Kololo, Kampala | Credit: John Batanudde

Toyota has of late traversed the country to associate with the youth in various sports tournaments, provide the much needed equipment, moral support and any other logistics.

He re-emphasized the call to overwhelmingly support sportsmen during the launch of the 2022 Armed Forces Appreciation motocross challenge at Kololo Ceremonial Independence Grounds in Kampala.

Sportsmen are the richest in the world. We promise to support the event and we shall be there with many youths in terms of mobilization. Team Chairman is through sports and talent identification. Michael Toyota Kaguta (Team Chairman)

Michael Toyota Kaguta (with his speech) during the official launch of the 2022 Armed Forces Appreciation challenge | Credit: John Batanudde

Toyota demonstrated his sporting acumen and mantle when he raced in motorized cart in a demonstration that thrilled many.

Toyota expressed delight upon being associated with the Armed Forces event.

“Team Chairman is happy to be associated with the Armed Motocross event coming up at Busika. I have been a fan of Motorsport 25 years ago. Since, we are now sponsors of sports, we shall put a lot of energy to this. I thank Mr Barack for the opportunity given to us to partner with him.” Toyota revealed.

Riders and the rider parents with the organizers as well as the sponsors of the Armed Forces Appreciation Challenge | Credit: John Batanudde

For starters, the 2nd Armed Forces Motocross Championship will take place on Sunday, 27th November 2022 at Busika Race Track.

Over 100 riders from the host country, Uganda, Israel, South Africa, USA will travel to Uganda and participate.

Toyota promised to rally as many youths as possible to come to Busika and support the riders.

“We shall mobilize as many fans as possible through the Team Chairman campaign to support” he vowed.

Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Wilson Mbadi was the chief guest, represented by Major General Leopold Eric Kyanda, the Joint Chief of Staff of the UPDF at the official launch.

The event has a bandwagon of sponsors and partners as Extreme Adventure Park, Mountain Dew, Stanbic Bank (Felix Pay), National Council of Sports (NCS), Next Media Services, Vision Group, Radio Simba, Stabex International, Dott Services Limited, Bar Aviation, Yamasaki and others.

National Council of Sports (NCS) has offered a Shs 50,000,000 contribution to help in the preparation of the event.