Overview: Silver Opio, Deo Akope, Brian Toolit, Phillip Kasozi, Ronald Rugumayo, Hussein Bagalana, Marvin Kibirige, Abraham Ainamani, Gaita Tadeo Rodell and Joshua Seale are the Ugandan representatives.

Safari Tours 2022-2023 (Limuru Leg):

1 st Round : Sunday, 6 th November 2022

: Sunday, 6 November 2022 At Limuru country club

The second leg of the Safari Tours will commence on Sunday, 6th November 2022 at the scenic Limuru country club.

A total of 65 professional golfers from Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe were pooled in the first round drawn.

Silver Opio, Deo Akope, Brian Toolit, Phillip Kasozi, Ronald Rugumayo, Hussein Bagalana, Marvin Kibirige, Abraham Ainamani, Gaita Tadeo Rodell and Joshua Seale are the Ugandan representatives.

Phillip Kasozi putts. He will play with Ignatius Mketekte and Mike Kisia at 9:30 AM

Marvin Kibirige

Opio will tee off at 8:30 AM alongside Shem Orwenyo and Samuel Njoroge on the first tee.

He will be followed by Gaita alongside Jastas Madoya and Kevin Mabele at 8:50 AM.

Akope will come 10 minutes later with the pair of James Karanja, and Edgar Brian (Amateur).

Brian Toolit

Toolit plays at 9:10 AM with Boniface Koskei and Jacob Okello.

Ignatius Mketekte, Mike Kisia and Kasozi tee-off at 9:30 AM whilst at 9:40 AM, it will be Isaaiah Omuoyo, Ronald Rugumayo and Abraham Galgalo.

Deo Akope won the Safari Tour leg in Nyali last year

Joshua Seale

Abraham Ainamani

Silver Opio

Nyasha Muyambo from Zimbabwe

10th Tee:

Some other golfers will tee-off at the 10th Tee.

Joshua Seale, Alfred Nandwa and Mathew Omondi will start on the 10th Tee at 8:50 AM.

At 9:00 AM, it will be Marvin Kibirige, Greg Snow and Kenneth Bollo in one group.

Abraham Ainamani, Peter Rimui and Jeff Kubwa tee-off at 9:10 AM.

Fresh from winning the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Pro Open at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, Zimbabwe professional golfer Robson Chinhoi will tee-off at 8:40 AM alongside David Opati and Sujan Shah.

Robson Chinhoi powerfully drives off Credit: Don Mugabi

Chinhoi won the first leg of the 2022-2023 Safari Tour and will be eyeing to consolidate the grip at the summit of the standings.

Left hander Richard Ainely will drive off on the 10th Tee alongside Paul Chidale and George Filex at 9:30 AM.

Dismas Indiza with a powerful driving shot. He will play off the 1st tee with John Limb and Visitor Mapwanya

Greg Snow walks with his caddie at the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Pro Open. He will play with Marvin Kibirige and Kenneth Bollo at 9:00 AM. Credit: Don Mugabi

Full Draw:

Hole 1 Tee:

Game 1: Daniel Nduva, Riz Charania (8:00 AM)

Daniel Nduva, Riz Charania (8:00 AM) Game 2: Ganeeve Giddie, Erick Ooko, Edwin Mudanyi (8:10 AM)

Ganeeve Giddie, Erick Ooko, Edwin Mudanyi (8:10 AM) Game 3: C.J Wangai, Isaac Wanyeche, Nelson Simwa (8:20 AM)

C.J Wangai, Isaac Wanyeche, Nelson Simwa (8:20 AM) Game 4 : Shem Orwenyo, Silver Opio , Samuel Njoroge (8:30 AM)

: Shem Orwenyo, , Samuel Njoroge (8:30 AM) Game 5 : Frank Matilo, Nyasha Muyambo, John Mburu (8:40 AM)

: Frank Matilo, Nyasha Muyambo, John Mburu (8:40 AM) Game 6 : Jastas Madoya, Gaita Rodell , Kevin Mabele (8:50 AM)

: Jastas Madoya, , Kevin Mabele (8:50 AM) Game 7: James Karanja, Deo Akope , Edgar Brian – Amateur (9:00 AM)

James Karanja, , Edgar Brian – Amateur (9:00 AM) Game 8 : Brian Toolit , Boniface Koskei, Jacob Okello (9:10 AM)

: , Boniface Koskei, Jacob Okello (9:10 AM) Game 9 : Dismas Indiza, John Limb, Visitor Mapwanya (9:20 AM)

: Dismas Indiza, John Limb, Visitor Mapwanya (9:20 AM) Game 10 : Ignatius Mketekte, Mike Kisia, Philip Kasozi (9:30 AM)

: Ignatius Mketekte, Mike Kisia, (9:30 AM) Game 11: Isaaiah Omuoyo, Ronald Rugumayo, Abraham Galgalo (9:40 AM)

Tadeo Rodell Gaita

10th Tee: