Silver Opio, Deo Akope, Brian Toolit, Phillip Kasozi, Ronald Rugumayo, Hussein Bagalana, Marvin Kibirige, Abraham Ainamani, Gaita Tadeo Rodell and Joshua Seale are the Ugandan representatives.
Safari Tours 2022-2023 (Limuru Leg):
- 1st Round: Sunday, 6th November 2022
- At Limuru country club
The second leg of the Safari Tours will commence on Sunday, 6th November 2022 at the scenic Limuru country club.
A total of 65 professional golfers from Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe were pooled in the first round drawn.
Opio will tee off at 8:30 AM alongside Shem Orwenyo and Samuel Njoroge on the first tee.
He will be followed by Gaita alongside Jastas Madoya and Kevin Mabele at 8:50 AM.
Akope will come 10 minutes later with the pair of James Karanja, and Edgar Brian (Amateur).
Toolit plays at 9:10 AM with Boniface Koskei and Jacob Okello.
Ignatius Mketekte, Mike Kisia and Kasozi tee-off at 9:30 AM whilst at 9:40 AM, it will be Isaaiah Omuoyo, Ronald Rugumayo and Abraham Galgalo.
10th Tee:
Some other golfers will tee-off at the 10th Tee.
Joshua Seale, Alfred Nandwa and Mathew Omondi will start on the 10th Tee at 8:50 AM.
At 9:00 AM, it will be Marvin Kibirige, Greg Snow and Kenneth Bollo in one group.
Abraham Ainamani, Peter Rimui and Jeff Kubwa tee-off at 9:10 AM.
Fresh from winning the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Pro Open at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, Zimbabwe professional golfer Robson Chinhoi will tee-off at 8:40 AM alongside David Opati and Sujan Shah.
Chinhoi won the first leg of the 2022-2023 Safari Tour and will be eyeing to consolidate the grip at the summit of the standings.
Left hander Richard Ainely will drive off on the 10th Tee alongside Paul Chidale and George Filex at 9:30 AM.
Full Draw:
Hole 1 Tee:
- Game 1: Daniel Nduva, Riz Charania (8:00 AM)
- Game 2: Ganeeve Giddie, Erick Ooko, Edwin Mudanyi (8:10 AM)
- Game 3: C.J Wangai, Isaac Wanyeche, Nelson Simwa (8:20 AM)
- Game 4: Shem Orwenyo, Silver Opio, Samuel Njoroge (8:30 AM)
- Game 5: Frank Matilo, Nyasha Muyambo, John Mburu (8:40 AM)
- Game 6: Jastas Madoya, Gaita Rodell, Kevin Mabele (8:50 AM)
- Game 7: James Karanja, Deo Akope, Edgar Brian – Amateur (9:00 AM)
- Game 8: Brian Toolit, Boniface Koskei, Jacob Okello (9:10 AM)
- Game 9: Dismas Indiza, John Limb, Visitor Mapwanya (9:20 AM)
- Game 10: Ignatius Mketekte, Mike Kisia, Philip Kasozi (9:30 AM)
- Game 11: Isaaiah Omuoyo, Ronald Rugumayo, Abraham Galgalo (9:40 AM)
10th Tee:
- Game 12: Anthony Irungu, Simon Ngige, Sullivan Muthugia (8:00 AM)
- Game 13: Tony Omuli, David Wakhu, Dennis Maara – Amateur (8:10 AM)
- Game 14: Hesbon Kutwa, John Karichu, Hussein Bagalana (8:20 AM)
- Game 15: Joseph Karanja, John Mukundi, Matthew Wahome (8:30 AM)
- Game 16: David Opati, Sujan Shah, Robson Chinhoi (8:40 AM)
- Game 17: Joshua Seale, Alfred Nandwa, Mathew Omondi (8:50 AM)
- Game 18: Marvin Kibirige, Greg Snow, Kenneth Bollo (9:00 AM)
- Game 19: Abraham Ainamani, Peter Rimui, Jeff Kubwa (9:10 AM)
- Game 20: Robinson Owiti, Muthahi Kibugu, Dennis Saikwa (9:20 AM)
- Game 21: Paul Chidale, Richard Ainely, George Filex (9:30 AM)
- Games 22: Nguguna Ngugi, Promise Silla, Mohit Meridatta (9:40 AM)