Friendly Match:

Toro Club 2-2 Rotaract Club

The power of networking and healthy interaction is key in the daily relations of work tasks at hand.

It is through such inter-face locks that most people are able to maintain the existing affairs and widen their crucial contacts through establishing new friends.

The golfing family in Fort Portal at Toro Club and the Rotaract Club of Kabarole have managed to optimally utilize this synergy to the brim.

A couple of months ago, the Rotaract Club of Kabarole overcame Toro club hitherto tagged as the Swing Masters.

The Rotarians triumphed 3-2 during the first leg. Fast forward, the return leg was played on Saturday, 5th November 2022 at Booma playgrounds in Fortportal with the spoils shared between these two sides, at two goals apiece.

Isaiah Mwesige passes the ball. He scored the crucial equalizer for Toro Club

Rotaract Club of Kabarole squandered a two goal lead with Isaiah Mwesige (Outdoor Captain of Toro Club) scoring the deserved equalizer inside the final 20 minutes of the game.

A passionate crowd watched the return leg to cheer up their respective teams.

Toro club was led by Andrew Isagara, a member of the executive committee, and Denis Otim (the head coach), Jonathan Cooke, Richard Muhumuza, Yusuf Muhenda, Robert Happy, Patrick among others.

Richard Muhmuza smiles

Yusuf Muhenda in action

This friendly match was organized based on the best of three to determine the winner and the draw on Saturday, means the teams will go for the 3rd match.

After the game, Isagara spoke on behalf of the Toro club executive, appreciating the organizers for mobilizing and coordinating their team.

He further called upon the youths to keep the momentum of participating in sports as this creates for them a platform to network, and share ideas but also keeps them healthy.

The half time pep talk as players get advice from Andrew Isagara Denis Otim, and Sagio Muhumuza

The president of the Rotaract Club also put her emphasis on using sports to drive the values of Rotaract into the community.

Mwesige, the outdoor captain of the Toro club called the participants to embrace sports for health purposes but also use them to increase their networks which can lead them to jobs and other opportunities.