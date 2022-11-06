Overview: A total of 76 golfers with handicap 0-18 took part in the 2022 Manchester Salver Golf tournament that Uganda's Michael Alunga won.

Manchester Salver Golf Tournament 2022:

Champion : Micheal Alunga – 70, 70 (140)

: Micheal Alunga – 70, 70 (140) 1 st Runners up : Joseph Gathumbi – 70, 73 (143)

: Joseph Gathumbi – 70, 73 (143) 2nd Runners up: Danny Chelogoi – 73, 71 (144)

Micheal Alunga won the 2022 Manchester Salver Golf Tournament at the Eldoret club, Kipkenyo Nandi, Kapseret in Kenya.

The scratch golfer from Uganda scored 4-under 140 gross in 36 holes of action played over two days on the 9-hole golf facility.

Just like on day on day one, Alunga also returned 2-under 70 during the second round.

“I am humbled for this victory. I have been working really hard. I thank my fellow players and the organizers” Alunga revealed.

On day two, Alunga recorded 4 birdies, all on the back nine; on the par 4 hole 10, par 4 hole 12, par 5 hole 13 and par 4 hole 14.

He had bogies on the par 3 hole 2, par 4 hole 4 and par 3 hole 11 with the rest par scores.

Joseph Gathumbi scored 70 and 73 for a total of 143 in 36 holes to take second place.

Danny Chelogoi with 73, 71 (144) finished third.

Sammy Mulama came fourth with 71, 74 (145) and Adel Balala was fifth 71, 76 (147).

Others:

Robert Cdy Khayeka (148), Tom Atuma, a Caddy (149), Ken Serem (150), Isaac Makokha (150) and Joseph Watunu (150) completed the top ten performers.

Another Ugandan Ibrahim Bagalana (handicap -2) finished 17th with 153 total gross (76, 77).

Debutant Andrew Ssekibejja was disqualified for failure to sign on the car after the opening round.

A total of 76 golfers with handicap 0-18 took part in this tournament.

The Manchester Salver tournament was sponsored by Crown and Pernod Ricard, organized by Eldoret Club and Kenya Golf Union.

Michael Alunga happily shows off the Shield won at the 2022 Manchester Shield Golf Tournament

Final Leaderboard: (Top 10):