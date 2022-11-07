Overview: Kenya professional Mike Kisia scored 3-under 69 to ascend to the summit, jointly with day one leader Visitor Mapwanya.

Safari Tours 2022-2023 (Limuru Leg):

2nd Round Joint Leaders:

T1-Mike Kisia (Kenya) – 75, 69 – 144 Gross

Visitor Mapwanya (Zimbabwe) – 69, 75 – 144 Gross

T3- Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe) – 78, 67 – 145 Gross

Edwin Mudanyi (Kenya) – 73, 72 – 145 Gross

The second round for the Safari Tours 2022-2023 was held on Monday, November 7, 2022 at the Limuru Country Club.

It was a determinant day to decide the cut to the third and fourth round on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

The second round was toppled by Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi who struck 5-under 67 to better his dismissal opening round where he scored 6-over 78.

Kenya professional Mike Kisia scored 3-under 69 to ascend to the summit, jointly with day one leader Visitor Mapwanya, also from Zimbabwe.

Visitor Mapwanya

Both Kisia and Mapwanya have amassed 144 (level) over two rounds.

Edwin Mudanyi, another Kenya is joint third as Chinhoi on 145 gross.

John Karichu (146), Amateur Dennis Maara (146), Nyasha Muyambo (146), Anthony Irungu (147), CJ Wangai (147), Jastas Madoya (148), Simon Ngige Mburu (148), Samuel Njoroge (148) and Muthahi Kibugu (148) are all in the top 10.

Simon Ngige Mburu

Nyasha Muyambo

Ronald Rugumayo follows the flight of his ball Credit: Don Mugabi

Other professionals who made cut:

Only two Ugandan professionals made the cut; Ronald Rugumayo (149) and Joshua Seale (151).

The others include legendary Kenyan Dismas Indiza (149), Paul Chidale (149), Erick Ooko (149), Edgar Brian (Amateur, 149), Tony Omuli (150), James Karanja (151), John Limb (151) and Dennis Saikwa (151).

Joshua Seale swings off. He made the cut to the third and fourth rounds of the Limuru leg

Dismas Indiza

Missed the cut:

Some of the notable names who missed the cut are Deo Akope, Silver Opio, Jacob Okello, Daniel Nduva, Frank Matilo, Sullivan Muthugia, Robinson Owiti, Rizwan Charania, Njuguna Ngugi, Philip Kasozi, Brian Toolit, David Wakhu and others.

Round three will be played on Tuesday, 8th November 2022.

All those pros who made the cut: