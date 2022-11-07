Overview: In Basketball, successful dribbles were executed, fluid passes exchanged, numerous baskets scored in varying fashion and style as simple lay-ups, three pointes, free-throws and the breathe-taking odd dunks. Volleyball had no rotation unlike the normal volleyball as the players showcased their skills to volley the ball over the net with dig-ups, powerful service shots and red-hot spikes.

Volleyball : UAP Old Mutual Uganda

: UAP Old Mutual Uganda Basketball: C-Care

For the first time this year, the 2022-2023 Corporate Games were held at Kitante Hill school in Kampala city on Sunday, 6th November 2022.

Corporates from the different organizations and companies once again gathered to relax, refresh, exercise and network at these games.

As early as 7 AM, the organizers prepared the fields with markings (demarcations) and fixed the goals as the various companies were erected their different tents and planted the eye-catching tear-drops amid other publicity banners.

For obvious reasons, NEC Uzima, the official water partner at the Corporate Games were the “early-birds” at the tranquil venue.

C-Care ladies enjoy the warm up session

Uganda Airlines team during warm up session

Celebrity Fitness Uganda expert leads in the warm up drills during the 2022 Corporate Games outing at Kitante Hill School, Kampala

The usual limbering session was once again executed by the experts from Celebrity Fitness Uganda Group as part of the warm-up program to awaken the bodies before the grueling sporting activity that involved basketball, volleyball and football, as usual.

Basketball and volleyball were played for the first time this season at the games.

Basketball action between C-Care and UAP Old Mutual Uganda

Directorate of Industrial Training in Basketball action

There were special rules for basketball and volleyball with two ladies permitted to play, by the by-rules.

In Basketball, successful dribbles were executed, fluid passes exchanged, numerous baskets scored in varying fashion and style as simple lay-ups, three pointes, free-throws and the breathe-taking odd dunks.

Uganda Baati against Joint Medical Stores in volleyball at the 2022 Corporate Games

Volleyball had no rotation unlike the normal volleyball as the players showcased their skills to volley the ball over the net with dig-ups, powerful service shots and red-hot spikes.

By close of business, UAP Old Mutual Uganda championed in volleyball as C-Care were victors in Basketball.

“It was nice to play basketball and at the same time volleyball. We made a big statement at the games” PKF’s towering player Moses Dau remarked.

Volleyball action at the 2022 Corporate Games

In some of the football games played, Uganda Industrial Research Institute (UIRI) humiliated Uganda Medical Association (UMA) 6-0 in a single sided duel.

Timothy Walukagga, Jakisa Mungu and Daniel Anmar each scored a brace.

Football action at the 2022 Corporate Games during the November outing at Kitante Hill School playground

Prestige Driving School walloped SMART Applications 5-0 with all the goals arriving from one source, Nelson Muwonge.

Uganda Airlines edged PKF 2-1. Cissy Nantege netted twice and Isaac Ssemazi got the consolation for PKF.

A goalkeeper makes a save during the 2022 Corporate Games

Isaac Musiitwa scored a brace as Rapid Advisory Authority defeated URI 2-0.

Uganda Baati smiled 3-0 over Uganda Airlines as UAP Old Mutual Uganda beat Uganda Baati 4-3 in the other contest.

Suzan Batwala, Ivan Murumbot (2) and Martin Otwao were all on target for UAP.

A hat-trick by Charles Lubwama was not enough for Uganda Baati.

Football action between Uganda Medical Association and Uganda Industrial Research Institute (UIRI) at the 2022 Corporate Games

Joint Medical Stores (JMS) pipped UNBS 2-1 courtesy of Jonathan Musajjalumbwa’s two goals and UNBS’ consolation was netted by Peter Mugole.

The next outing will be on the first Sunday of December (4th) 2022 at a venue that will be confirmed by the organizing committee.

Mother and child at the 2022 Corporate Games during the November outing at Kitante Hill school

Corporate Games: “Inspiring Corporates through Sports”