Overview: 10,000 trees are to planted on the Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf course, Namulonge

2022 Equity Namulonge Open:

11 th & 12 th November: Amateurs – Handicap limit 10

Amateurs – Handicap limit 10 12 th November : Subsidiary – Handicap Handicap limit 34

: Subsidiary – Handicap Handicap limit 34 At Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf Club, Namulonge

Green Fees: 50,000/=

50,000/= Mode of play: Stroke Full Handicap

The second edition of the Equity Namulonge Golf Open will be used a spring board to front the afforestation of the Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf course.

For starters the tournament will run over two days on the 11th and 12th November 2022 at this nine-hole facility.

Anchor sponsors Equity Bank has once again reiterated its commitment to conserve the environment through the Energy and Environment pillar.

On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, there was a launch of the greening project of Namulonge golf course, a project that will support planting of 10,000 trees along the course.

Club chairperson Martin Nsubuga was joined by the Equity Bank officials George Kato (Head of Distribution) and Virginia Ssemakula (Program Manager for Energy and Environment) alongside the representatives of the co-sponsors.

Head of Distribution George Kato swings off as the other partners look on

Martin Nsubuga, captain Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf club

Nsubuga lauded all the sponsors in a special way for the second edition of this tournament.

“I thank the main sponsor Equity Bank alongside the other partners for the collective effort to see this tournament move on as planned. Preparations are in great gear and the tree planting to make Namulonge green is one with a target of 10,000 trees intended” Nsubuga revealed.

Equity Bank continues to show strong commitment to the sport of golf with a history of tournament sponsorship. This started with the Namulonge golf open in 2019 and has included other golf tournaments such as the Serena Kigo fundraising tournament, the Rwenzori open & others. George Kato, Head of Distribution – Equity Bank

Head of Distribution George Kato waters the seedling

Equity Bank’s support for the tournament will take the shape of course materials and prizes among others.

The golfers with handicap limit 10 will play for two days (36 holes), starting on Friday, 11th and shall climax on the following day.

All those with handicap limit 34 will fall in the subsidiary category on the 12th November 2022.

The mode of play will be stroke play full handicap. Green fees are fixed at Shs 50,000 each.

Different partners and stake holders at the launch of the 2022 Equity Namulonge open

There will prize categories for ladies groups A, B and C as well as A and B for men and seniors aged 50 years plus.

At the 19th hole experience, the dress code will be black suit and bow tie.

Sponsors and Partners:

Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf Club, Namulonge will be joined by Fakhruddin Properties, Kachain Logistics, Pepsi and NBS Sport.