After a grueling month of October 2022 for the golfers at the Tusker Malt Uganda Open series held at Serena, Kigo, focus will turn to the domestic events as the year comes to an end.

Next weekend (11th and 12th November), there will be the Namulonge Equity open at the nine hole Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf Club course, Namulonge.

The golfers with handicap limit 10 will play for two days (36 holes), starting on Friday, 11th and shall climax on the following day.

Low handicap players as Joseph Kasozi will play 36 holes over two days at the Namulonge Equity Open

According to the club captain Collins Bulafu, all those with handicap limit 34 will fall in the subsidiary category on the 12th November 2022.

The mode of play will be stroke play full handicap. Green fees are fixed at Shs 50,000 each.

There will prize categories for ladies groups A, B and C as well as A and B for men and seniors aged 50 years plus.

At the 19th hole experience, the dress code will be black suit and bow tie.

Sponsors and Partners:

Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf Club, Namulonge will be joined by Equity Bank, Fakhruddin Properties, Kachain Logistics, Pepsi and NBS Sport.