Uganda U20 Men’s National Football Team has secured a slot to next year’s U20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Hippos overcame Sudan in the semifinals of CECAFA Zonal Qualifiers on Tuesday in Khartoum.

Two goals in the second half from Rogers Torach and captain Isma Mugulusi ensured Uganda sailed to victory.

Despite missing four players who were ruled out of the tie after reportedly testing positive for COVID-19, Uganda was too strong for the hosts.

Ibrahim Kasinde, Simon Ssemayange, Abasi Kyeyune and Haruna Lukwago were all ruled out.

It was towering defender Torach who fired Uganda into the lead in the 54th minute before skipper Mugulusi doubled the lead.

Sudan finished the game with ten players after their defender was sent off for a reckless challenge on Rogers Mugisha.

Victory sends Uganda to their second successive appearance at the final tournament.

It should be noted that Uganda played at AFCON U20 last year and reached the final on their maiden appearance but lost to Ghana in the final.