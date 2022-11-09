Result

Wakiso Giants 1-1 Vipers

The Wakiso derby ended in a stalemate as hosts Wakiso Giants and visitors Vipers couldn’t be separated after ninety minutes.

Ibrahim Kasule scored for the Purple Sharks in the first half before Hilary Mukundane equalised for the Venoms after the break.

Vipers Yunus Sentamu(R) races to the ball with Wakiso Giatns Rahmat Ssefuka in 1-1 draw in Wakisha Credit: John Batanudde

The game started with high intensity and Venoms showed early intent but Cromwell Rwothomio half volley went wide.

Kasule then broke the deadlock at the opposite end when he flicked a well weighted cross from Alex Komakech past Vipers Congolese goalkeeper Alfred Mudekereza in the 11th minute.

Yunus Sentamu then had his headed attempt rattle the cross bar while at the opposite end, Norman Ogik headed over when Grant Matsiko crossed from the right.

Vipers Siraj Ssentamu (L) against Wakiso Giants TomMasiko in 1-1 draw in Wakiso Credit: John Batanudde

Brazilian coach Roberto Oliviera made an early change in the first half withdrawing off pace Oliviera Osomba for Ibrahim Orit as the half ended with the Purple Sharks on top.

Vipers came out guns blazing in the second period taking the game to the visitors through long balls and it paid dividends in the 59th minute when Mukundane capitalised on a mix up between Samson Kiirya and his defenders to draw both teams level.

Masiko leaves Sentamu on the floor Credit: John Batanudde

After this, Wakiso Giants regained control of the game with substitutes Shariph Kimbowa and Tom Masiko getting good chances to extend lead while at the other end, Frank Tumwesigye Zaga mistimed his shot.

The draw leaves Wakiso Giants 3rd on the table with 11 points while Vipers are 10th with 5 points after four games – two less than their days’ opponents.

Vipers Frank Tumwesigye(R) ptrotects the ball from Wakiso Giants Rahamat Ssefuka in 1-1 draw in Wakishaa Credit: John Batanudde

Both teams return to action on Friday with Vipers away to Blacks Power and Wakiso Giants at SC Villa.

Line-ups:

Wakiso Giants: Kiirya (GK), Matsiko, Komakech, Arinda, Kagogwe, Bukenya, Ssenyonjo © (Masiko 85’), Kasule (Ssenyonga 85’), Ogik Kimbowa 68’), Ssenfuka and Aliro

Unused subs: Yunus (GK), Lubwama, Irasa and Kaddu

Vipers SC: Alfred Macumu Mudekereza (GK), Ashraf Mandela, Disan Galiwango, Murushid Juuko, Hillary Mukundane, Siraje Ssentamu, Olivier Osomba (Ibrahim Oriti), Karim Watambala, Milton Karisa (C) (Zaga) , Yunus Sentamu, Cromwel Rwothomio (Mbaka).

Unused subs: Denis Kiggundu (GK), Isa Mubiru, Darcy Mbaka Kipoyi, Garcia Mpongo Mbombo, , Bashir Asiku.

Match Details

Goals: Kasule 11’ | Mukundane 59’

Bookings: Aliro 33’, Ssenyonjo 37’ | Mukundane 30’, Galiwango 67’

Man of the Match: Lawrence Bukenya