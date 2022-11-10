Alex Isabirye Musongola and Richard Wandyaka both from BUL FC were on Wednesday named the best coach and player respectively for the month of October.

In an event held at Kati Kati Restaurant, Kampala, the aforementioned two emerged winners thanks to a brilliant start for BUL in the League.

Wandyaka beat off competition from teammate Karim Ndugwa and Maroons forward Fred Amaku to win the coveted prize.

Richard Wandyaka (Left) receives his award from UPL CEO, Bernard Bainamani.

He was exceptional last month for the Jinja based side, scoring four goals, including a stunning volley against SC Villa.

On the other hand, coach Isabirye who started the season on a high won the award ahead of Jackson Magera and Mohammed Ssenfuma from SC Villa and Maroons FC respectively.

UPL Board Member Humphrey Mandu (M) received the award on behalf of coach Alex Isabirye.

In the five games played in October, BUL FC collected 11 points and currently sit top of the table.

Isabirye and Wandyaka received a cash prize of one million shillings each on top of the plaques courtesy of Uganda Premier League awards sponsor Pilsner Lager.