Overview: To light up the day, musicians King Saha and Winnie Nwagi have been confirmed to perform before the boxing enthusiasts on 26th December 2022 at Lugogo Cricket Oval, Kampala.

Event: The Rumble in Kampala

The Rumble in Kampala Date: Boxing Day [26 th December 2022]

Boxing Day [26 December 2022] Main Fight : Kassim “The Dream” Ouma Vs Rayton Okwiri (10 Rounds)

: Kassim “The Dream” Ouma Vs Rayton Okwiri (10 Rounds) Venue: Lugogo Cricket Oval, Kampala

Lugogo Cricket Oval, Kampala Ticket Fees: 20,000/= (Ordinary), VIP (50,000/=), VVIP (1,000,000/=), Ring Side (2,000,000/=)

The Lugogo Cricket Oval, Kampala is Haven of sports, art, entertainment and politics in Uganda.

This multi-purpose facility is not only spacious, but, also strategically located given its proximity to the city center.

It is often used as a measure of might to determine the number of spectators an event can lure to fill up to the brim by artists (musicians), politicians, pastors and shockingly to a less extent by the sports family.

On Boxing Day (26th December 2022), Lugogo Cricket Oval will be the place to be during a boxing bonanza dubbed “Rumble in Kampala”.

The day’s menu has a number of elite professional fighters from Uganda and Kenya with the main fight between legendary Kassim “The Dream” Ouma and Kenya’s Rayton “Boom Boom” Okwiri in a 10 round middle weight contest.

Musician King Saha will perform on the “Rumble in Kampala” night at Lugogo Cricket Oval, Kampala

According to the organizers 12 Rounds Sports Promotion, Boxing and Music are inter-mingled.

“For a long time, Boxing and music have always gone hand-in-hand. They are complimentary.” Fight promoter Steven Sembuya revealed.

For starters, Ouma is a former IBF Junior Middle Weight World Champion whilst Okwiri is a two time Olympian.

Match maker Faizal Arishuna expressed the readiness of Ouma who is currently based in Germany.

“Kassima (Ouma) is ready. He has a few lessons to pass on to the Ugandan boxers. He will not disappoint his fans” Faizal assured.

Ouma has fought 47 fights. Of these, he has won 29 bouts (18 by knockout and 11 by decision), 16 losses (4 by knock outs and 12 by decision) and one draw.

This will be his first ever professional fight in Uganda and the second on the African continent by Adam Katumwa that was held in Okapi Hotel, Kigali – Rwanda.

His opponent Rayton Okwiri from Kenya has fought 6 times with 5 wins (4 knock-outs and 1 by decision), with one draw.

He won over four Tanzanians Hussein Itaba, Pascal Kimaru, Salehe Mkalekwa and Daudi Imano Kawalya as well as over country mate Patrick Amote.

The draw was against American Aleem Moshea on 19th October 2017 at May Flower Hotel, Washington D.C.

A number of high profile undercard fights have been lined up to spice up the day.

Yusuf Babu will face off against Tanzanian Alphonce Muchumiatumbo Masumbuko in the heavy weight category for 10 rounds.

Olympian David “The Animal” Ssemujju will square up against Salehe Mkalekwa in the supe welter weight for 12 rounds.

Isaac “Sparta” Ssebuufu takes on Mubarak “Sensor” Sseguya in the 10 rounds light welter weight for the national title.

Henry “Stopper” Kasujja will play veteran Robert “Ring Doctor” Kamya in the super welter weight (8 rounds).

Meanwhile, Hamza “Champion” Latigo lock-horns against Taafu “Tough Guy” Odoyi in the light heavy weight (8 rounds).

In another light heavy category, Saulo “Bad Intentions” Male will square up against Saidi Chako (8 rounds), among other undercards.

Partners:

The main organizers are 12 Rounds Sports Promotions, Yuvraj Tvs, Uhuru Restaurant, African Chocolate Company, Visage Salon and Bukedde TV 1 with others coming on board.