Friday November 11, 2022

Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku 4pm

SC Villa will be desperate for maximum points to go top when they host on form Wakiso Giants at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku on Friday.

Currently second on the table, Villa are within a point of leaders BUL who have played one more game.

They face a highly motivated Wakiso Giants who have not lost a game since falling to KCCA on match day one.

In that run, the Purple Sharks have beaten Blacks Power, UPDF and URA and picked draws against Maroons and champions Vipers.

“As players, we know what is at stake and want to win so we go on top of the table,” said Gift Fred.

“It will be a difficult game but we believe in ourselves after back to back wins and we shall do the job,” he added.

With just two games between when Wakiso Giants was in action and Friday, John ‘Ayala’ Luyinda is sure his lads have recovered and despite missing several key players, he expects a good result.

“We have gone through all the recovery processes after such a high intensity game against Vipers on Tuesday – the players used a lot of energy but we feel we have prepared them well,” said Ayala.

“We are challenged by injuries to Frank Ssebuufu and Ambrose Arinda and missing our players who are with the Hippos but we have confidence in the available players to do the job.”

Both teams have players missing with the Uganda National U-20 side, the Hippos with the hosts not having Umar Lutalo and Mohamed Nsereko while Wakiso Giants’ absentees are Titus Ssematimba, Marvin Nyanzi and Ronald Madoi.

Head to Head

There have been four league meetings between the two sides with SC Villa winning 2 [L1, D2]

The Purple Sharks won the corresponding fixture 3-1 at Kavumba last season.

Friday 11th November 2022

Blacks Power FC Vs Vipers SC, Akibua Memorial Stadium-Lira (4:00 pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

Saturday 12th November 2022

Onduparaka FC Vs Busoga United FC, Bombo Military Ground-Bombo (2:00 pm), Live on FUFA TV (Closed Stadium, no fans of either side allowed)

URA FC Vs Arua Hill SC, Nakisunga Ssaza Ground-Mukono (4:00 pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV