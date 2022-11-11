Overview: It is very surprising that pro boxer Henry "Stopper" Kasujja skidded the hitherto challenging amateur ranks on his way to professional ranks.

The tedious process of making world champions necessitates diligence, patience, commitment, focus and at most sheer luck.

This is one process that at all times calls for self-discipline, aggression and teamwork.

Fast rising professional boxer Henry Kasujja “Stopper” Kigongo has steadily undertaken that process.

Kasujja during the work-outs in the Gym

Just under three professional fights, Kasujja envisages himself as a future world champion in his weight category.

“I did not play any fight in the amateur setting. Rather, I kept training every-day and would engage the top boxers and out-punch them. When the opportunity arrived for me to turn professional, I did not hesitate but to do so” Kasujja revealed.

Henry “Stopper” Kasujja did not play in the amateur setting of the game

Professional journey:

His professional debut came against Olympian Shadir Bwogi Musa at the fully packed Lugogo Indoor Arena in Kampala early 2022 (Kasujja put up a gallant display but lost the battle on a split points’ decision).

He then recovered to out-smart Tom Muwanguzi on 15th October 2022 at the MTN Indoor Arena (Lugogo) via an unanimous points’ decision.

Henry “Stopper” Kasujja addresses the media as Shadir Musa Bwogi (with white mask) looks on at Onomo Hotel, Nakasero – Kampala [Credit: David Isabirye]

Like Mayweather:

Kasujja harbors a bold dream to follow in the footsteps of established boxers as Floyd Mayweather both in the ring and off the arena with fame and richness.

“Since I am now a professional, it means business. I want to be rich in boxing just like Floyd Mayweather the highest paid athlete. I want to play big matches to get money so that I can put my family in the better position. I would love to be recognized as a world champion who came up from low life communities down from Kampala (Uganda) to something in boxing that will never be forgotten. I would love to challenge those booming names in boxing internationally. I want to continue working hard because I yearn to be a world champion and very successful professional boxer” he adds.

Henry Kasujja working out in punching bag. He has invested numerous hours in training

Early Days:

Kasujja was born on 20th December 1997 to Noele Kitooke and Justine Nambuya in Kasawo, Kayunga District.

The 6 feet plus fighter is an orthodox stance boxer who currently plays in the welter-weight category (69 kg).

He was inspired by Mohammad “Ali” Sserunkuma (domestically) and on the international scene by 32-year-old Mexican Santos Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez Barragán.

Santos Saul Canelo Alvarez Barragan

Barragan has won multiple world championships in four weight classes from light middleweight to light heavyweight.

He relates best with Brian Kaweesi, Majid Mugaya and Eddy Matrix, special friends who have motivate him in the best way.

In a short epoch as a professional boxer, he has been able to get some money from promoters and fame as he is now recognized as one of the aggressive fighters on the land at the moment.

“Many promoters come to me as they need to have me on their fights. I have also got a big fan base which motivates me as a person to work harder” Kasujja adds.

Kasujja (right) with a fellow boxer in training

Grey patch of boxing:

Kasujja is still disturbed by the mentality of many people towards the boxing sport thus far.

“Many people have branded boxing as a sport for school dropouts, thugs, bandits and idlers. They always brand us names during workouts on the hilly roads (roadwork) and in the Gym” Kasujja pokes out.

His favorite meal is matooke, Rice, Sweet potatoes and fish. During free-time, Kasujja loves to watch boxing bouts and movies as well.

Henry Kasujja in the gym

On 26th December 2022 (Boxing Day), Kasujja will play his third professional fight against veteran Robert “Ring Doctor” Kamya in the 8 round super-welter weight category at the Lugogo Cricket Oval during the “Rumble in Kampala” bout.

The main fight on this Boxing Day menu will witness Kassim “Dream” Ouma against Kenya’s double Olympian Rayton “Boom-Boom” Okwiri.

Music stars King Saha and Winnie Nwagi will also perform on the day.

Will Kasujja record his second victory in three matches? Your guess is surely as good as mine.

Detailed Profile: