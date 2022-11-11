The penultimate round of the National Rally Championship (NRC) is anticipated to produce stirring action as crews fight for the national title.

This weekend, rally action goes to Jinja for the Kaliro Rally.

It is confirmed that current championship leader Ponsiano Lwakataka will be absent this weekend because of personal reasons.

His absence throws a huge chance for his competitors to catch up on the leaderboard.

Umar Dauda, Jonas Kansiime, and Byron Rugomoka are the crews in line to close the gap.

These three crews have been exceptional in the previous events putting tight competitions that assured them a top five on the leaderboard. However, in the weekend’s event, they ought to double their contention to get further ahead.

Umar Dauda | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe Jonas Kansiime | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe Byron Rugomoka | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Lwakataka leads with 332points. His 124 points lead over second-placed Umar Dauda remains a reasonably good advantage.

Just like Dauda, Kansiime and Rugomoka must fight for the top three positions to close the gap as well. They are behind by 131 points and 148 points respectively.

Finishing outside the top three would not be enough as it would give the leader leverage in the season finale.

These crews are likely to face tough competition for the top spots from top drivers including Duncan Mubiru and Ronald Sebuguzi who are aggressively targeting a win this weekend.

The two-day event will run five stages covering a total competitive distance of 129.10 kilometres.