Uganda U20 Men’s Football National Team successfully defended the regional title after overcoming South Sudan in the final on Friday at Al Hilal Stadium.

Uganda needed to come from a goal down to overcome neighbours South Sudan in a closely contested final.

It should be noted the two sides had already secured slots to the U20 Africa Cup of Nations but were playing the final for honours.

It was South Sudan that took the lead at the quarter hour mark through Felix Abishai who tapped home from close range.

Uganda was able to level matters seven minutes later through Issa Bugembe whose effort from outside of the area found the back of the net.

The winning goal came in the second half through Wakiso Giants midfielder Titus Ssematimba.

Victory means Uganda successfully defends the CECAFA crown they won in 2020 in Tanzania.

Uganda Hippos played at U20 AFCON for the first time last year and defied odds to reach the final before losing 2-0 to eventual winners Ghana.